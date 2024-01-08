Quordle 714 answer for January 8: Solve it in a jiffy! Check Quordle hints, clues here

Quordle 714 answer for January 8: Despite being Monday, today's Quordle answers won't give you Monday blues! All four words are pretty common and are often used in everyday conversations. Thus, the puzzle is not nerve-wracking at all, and even those new to Quordle will be able to solve it in their first few attempts. However, unlike crossword puzzles, Quordle players don't have access to any hints and clues, making the guessing game a bit difficult. You can stick to your tried-and-tested strategy, but unless you are blessed with a massive vocabulary, things will not improve. Before diving in and entering random guesses, players must remember that they only have 9 chances to get all 4 five-letter words correctly.

In order to give your thoughts a way of direction and help you crack the Quordle 714 answer quickly, here are a few Quordle hints and clues.

Quordle 714 hints for January 8

Three out of four words contain a repetition of letters. Moreover, most of the repeated letters are placed together, making the guessing game a bit easy. To avoid any confusion, just check the clues below and know the words.

Quordle 714 clues for January 8

1. Today's words begin with the letters G, M, L, and E.

2. The words end with the letters Y, L, Y, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - a good or favoured person, especially a hero in a book, film, etc.

4. Word 2 clue - a painting or other work of art executed directly on a wall.

5. Word 3 clue - a large, heavy motor vehicle for transporting goods.

6. Word 4 clue - a mistake.

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you find that you are still struggling, simply scroll down to the solutions below.

Quordle 714 answer for January 8

SPOILER ALERT. Do not go any further if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle yet. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. GOODY

2. MURAL

3. LORRY

4. ERROR

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

