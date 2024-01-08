Icon
Home How To Quordle 714 answer for January 8: Solve it in a jiffy! Check Quordle hints, clues here

Quordle 714 answer for January 8: Solve it in a jiffy! Check Quordle hints, clues here

Quordle 714 answer for January 8: Fairly easy Quordle answers today! To prevent breaking your winning streak, check these Quordle hints, clues, and answers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 08 2024, 19:57 IST
Icon
Quordle
Quordle 714 answer for January 8: The puzzle again brings some easy words. Check details. (Play Store)
Quordle
Quordle 714 answer for January 8: The puzzle again brings some easy words. Check details. (Play Store)

Quordle 714 answer for January 8: Despite being Monday, today's Quordle answers won't give you Monday blues! All four words are pretty common and are often used in everyday conversations. Thus, the puzzle is not nerve-wracking at all, and even those new to Quordle will be able to solve it in their first few attempts. However, unlike crossword puzzles, Quordle players don't have access to any hints and clues, making the guessing game a bit difficult. You can stick to your tried-and-tested strategy, but unless you are blessed with a massive vocabulary, things will not improve. Before diving in and entering random guesses, players must remember that they only have 9 chances to get all 4 five-letter words correctly.

In order to give your thoughts a way of direction and help you crack the Quordle 714 answer quickly, here are a few Quordle hints and clues.

Quordle 714 hints for January 8

Three out of four words contain a repetition of letters. Moreover, most of the repeated letters are placed together, making the guessing game a bit easy. To avoid any confusion, just check the clues below and know the words.

Quordle 714 clues for January 8

1. Today's words begin with the letters G, M, L, and E.

2. The words end with the letters Y, L, Y, and R.

3. Word 1 clue - a good or favoured person, especially a hero in a book, film, etc.

4. Word 2 clue - a painting or other work of art executed directly on a wall.

5. Word 3 clue - a large, heavy motor vehicle for transporting goods.

6. Word 4 clue - a mistake.

We believe these clues are more than sufficient to help you crack the puzzle. If you find that you are still struggling, simply scroll down to the solutions below.

Quordle 714 answer for January 8

SPOILER ALERT. Do not go any further if you do not want the answer to today's Quordle yet. You have been warned.

The four words in today's Quordle are:

1. GOODY

2. MURAL

3. LORRY

4. ERROR

We hope the final word was not too much trouble for you. Do visit again tomorrow for more hints and clues.

Also, read these top stories today:

A more innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape coming in India!

"The DoT is committed to ensure building a secure and innovative M2M/IoT (Internet of Things) landscape," an official release said. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here.

TN Makes Big Moves

Tamil Nadu has signed investment pacts worth more than $4.39 billion with firms such as Apple suppliers Tata Electronics and Pegatron, as well as auto major Hyundai Motors, it said on Sunday. Check it all out here.

Reliance Data Centre in Chennai Soon

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani said his firm Reliance in partnership with Brookfield will open a data centre in next week, marking entry into the fast-growing market.

Know what it all entails. Dive in here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 08 Jan, 19:57 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon