Ram Navami 2023: How to Download Free Images, Wallpapers for Happy Ram Navami

Greet your loved ones with special images on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami 2023. Know how to download free images and wallpapers.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 30 2023, 10:14 IST
Ram Navami 2023: Download images, wallpapers this way. (Pixabay)
The nine-day long festivities of Chaitra Navratri will culminate today, and it coincides with Ram Navami 2023. Ram Navami is an auspicious Hindu festival which is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Lord Ram. To celebrate this auspicious and joyous occasion, people all around the country send Ram Navami 2023 images to each other. Those who are far away from their loved ones can share online greetings with friends and family.

Here are some special images on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami 2023 which you can share with your loved ones or put up as your wallpaper or status on WhatsApp, Facebook and more.

Download Ram Navami 2023 images for free

Sending warm and heartfelt images to your loved ones can really make their day, especially if they are not around you. Sending these images does not only capture the spirit of this auspicious occasion but is also a convenient alternative to boring text messages.

And while you can find images from Google, that is not really an ethical way to download images since these are someone else's intellectual property. But there is no need to worry as there are some websites such as Pinterest, Pixabay, Pexels and Unsplash that let you download free Ram Navami images.

You can also get free images to download from apps on your smartphone. Here's how.

How to download Ram Navami 2023 images on your smartphone

Step 1:

Go to Google Play Store for Android users and App Store for iOS users.

Step 2:

Once there, search for ‘free images' or ‘Navratri Images'. You will see a bunch of apps appear.

Step 3:

But do note, you do not want to download any malicious apps or an app which steals copyrighted photos and adds it to its platform.

Step 4:

Once installed, search for Ram Navami and get ready to download and send these pictures to everyone.

First Published Date: 30 Mar, 10:14 IST
