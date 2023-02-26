    Trending News

    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how

    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how

    Apple Watch can be used to capture photos with an iPhone. Wondering how? All you need to do is use the Camera Remote feature. Here is how.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 26 2023, 18:14 IST
    Use Camera Remote on your Apple Watch to click photos on iPhone. (Apple Support Twitter)

    Now, Apple Watch can help you click photos with the help of the Camera Remote. If you want to position your iPhone for a photo and then take the photo from a distance, you can use your Apple Watch to view the iPhone camera image and take the photo. You can also use your Apple Watch to set a shutter timer which will give you time to lower your wrist and raise your eyes when you are in the shot.

    Informing about the same Apple Support tweeted, "You've got plenty of selfies with your arm holding the iPhone. Next time, use the Camera Remote on your Apple Watch to take a photo with your iPhone." Notably, to function as a camera remote, your Apple Watch needs to be within normal Bluetooth range of your iPhone (about 33 feet or 10 meters), as per the information provided by Apple. Here is the step-by-step guide to let you take a photo using Camera Remote on Apple Watch.

    How to take a photo using Camera Remote App

    Step 1:

    Open the Camera Remote app on your Apple Watch.
    Step 2:

    Position your iPhone to frame the shot using your Apple Watch as a viewfinder.
    Step 3:

    To zoom, turn the Digital Crown.
    Step 4:

    To adjust exposure, tap the key area of the shot in the preview on your Apple Watch.
    Step 5:

    To take the shot, tap the Shutter button.
    Step 6:

    The photo is captured in Photos on your iPhone, but you can review it on your Apple Watch.

    How to review your shots

    You can use the following actions to review your shots on your Apple Watch.

    1. View a photo: Tap the thumbnail in the bottom left.

    2. See other photos: Swipe left or right.

    3. Zoom: Turn the Digital Crown.

    4. Pan: Drag on a zoomed photo.

    5. Fill the screen: Double-tap the photo.

    6. Show or hide the Close button and the shot count: Tap the screen.

    7. When you're finished, tap Close.

    How to choose a different camera and adjust settings

    1. Open the Camera Remote app on your Apple Watch.

    2. Tap the More Options button, then choose from among these options:

    Timer (3-second timer on or off)

    Camera (front or rear)

    Flash (auto, on, or off)

    Live Photo (auto, on, or off)

    To see which devices support Live Photos, see the iPhone User Guide.

    HDR (on or off).

    First Published Date: 26 Feb, 18:14 IST
