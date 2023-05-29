TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs GT IPL final LIVE: Where to watch Chennai vs Gujarat match online

CSK vs GT TATA IPL 2023 final LIVE: The TATA IPL 2023 final was scheduled for yesterday but rain played spoilsport and in the midst of poor weather conditions, the match was moved to the reserved day. Today, either Chennai Super Kings or Gujarat Titans will be crowned champions, and neither team will back down without fighting for the title. Last year's champions GT with skipper Hardik Pandya at the helm come up against a four-time winner CSK led by former Indian team captain MS Dhoni.

Chennai has already etched its name as the champion of the IPL in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021. If they succeed in defeating GT in the finals, it would add a fifth title to CSK's esteemed collection of victories. It will be interesting to see how this match will unfold and who will take the TATA IPL 2023 trophy.

If you are looking forward to today's final showdown of this year's IPL, then know when and how to catch the CSK vs GT TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Live: Time and Venue

The match between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The CSK vs GT match will begin at 7:30 PM IST today, May 29.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Live: Where to watch

The TATA IPL 2023 final match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels that will be broadcasting the game - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription of the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs GT Live: Squads

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Squad: Hardik Pandya (C), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Kane Williamson, Odean Smith, KS Bharat, Shivam Mavi, Urvil Patel, Joshua Little, Mohit Sharma.