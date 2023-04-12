TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs RR Live Today: Where to Stream Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Online

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs RR Live: Chennai Super Kings registered a comfortable 7-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in their last match, spearheaded by a brilliant knock by Ajinkya Rahane. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals also had a monumental 57-run win against Delhi Capitals. RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler's brilliant knocks propelled them to victory against Delhi Capitals despite DC skipper David Warner's heroic efforts with the bat.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs RR Live: Time and Venue

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. CSK vs RR will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs RR Live: Where to watch

The Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription to the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

CSK vs RR: Squad Comparison

