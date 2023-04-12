Home How To TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs RR Live Today: Where to Stream Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Online

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs RR Live Today: Where to Stream Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Match Online

Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals are set to go head-to-head in an action-packed encounter today. Know where you can watch CSK vs RR online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 12 2023, 18:10 IST
TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs RR
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs RR online. (AP)
TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs RR
Know where to watch TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs RR online. (AP)

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs RR Live: Chennai Super Kings registered a comfortable 7-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in their last match, spearheaded by a brilliant knock by Ajinkya Rahane. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals also had a monumental 57-run win against Delhi Capitals. RR's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler's brilliant knocks propelled them to victory against Delhi Capitals despite DC skipper David Warner's heroic efforts with the bat.

If you are looking forward to today's face-off, then know when and how to catch the CSK vs RR TATA IPL 2023 match online.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs RR Live: Time and Venue

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, also known as the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. CSK vs RR will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

TATA IPL 2023 CSK vs RR Live: Where to watch

The Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals match will be streamed live online along with the Live TV broadcast. To watch it on television, fans can switch to Star Sports Network channels which will be broadcasting the game. To watch live streaming online, users can go to the Jio Cinema app. The best part is that you don't have to pay for the subscription to the app as it will be streaming for free in India.

Also Read: TATA IPL 2023 Points Table

CSK vs RR: Squad Comparison

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Squad: MS Dhoni (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dhruv Jurel, Sandeep Sharma, Murugan Ashwin, Donavon Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore, Abdul Basith, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, KC Cariappa, Akash Vasisht, Adam Zampa, Joe Root.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Apr, 18:08 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets