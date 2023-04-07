Home How To TATA IPL Points Table 2023: How and Where to Check Latest IPL Standings Online

TATA IPL Points Table 2023: How and Where to Check Latest IPL Standings Online

Want to know which IPL team is leading the charts of the TATA IPL Points Table 2023? Here is how you can check it online.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 07 2023, 22:56 IST
Here is how you can check TATA IPL Points Table 2023 online.
Here is how you can check TATA IPL Points Table 2023 online.

Which Indian Premier League (IPL) team has garnered most points to stand at the top of the TATA IPL points table 2023? Well, as the IPL 2023 has recently started, there are several matches left and the points chart will keep on changing based on daily winners. Also, as the long weekend is here, there are several IPL matches lined up to entertain the cricket fans all over the world. On Friday, April 7, the 10th match of the ongoing IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 5 wickets at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

While on Saturday, April 8, two matches are scheduled. One between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at 3:30 PM followed by a match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at 7:30PM. Similarly, two matches are scheduled for Sunday, April 9 where Gujarat Titans will be locking heads with Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be fighting against Punjab Kings.

It can be known that till now, except for the Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad, all the other IPL 2023 teams have played two matches each. And the team which is currently leading the TATA IPL 2023 point chart is Gujarat Titans, followed by Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Wondering how and where you can check the latest IPL standings online? All you need to do is visit the official page of the Indian Premier League. Check the steps you need to follow here:

How and where you can check the latest IPL standings online

Step 1:

Open any browser you use and visit the official website of the Indian Premier League or simply click on the link- https://www.iplt20.com/.
Step 2:

From here you can click on Points Table to check the rankings.
Step 3:

You can also get other details like scheduled matches, stats, teams, and more.

Latest TATA IPL 2023 Points Table

POSTEAMPWLTNRNRRPTS
1LSG321001.3584
2GT220000.74
3PBKS220000.3334
4KKR211002.0562
5RR211001.6752
6CSK211000.0362
7RCB21100-1.2562
8DC20200-1.7030
9MI10100-1.9810
10SRH20200-2.8670

First Published Date: 07 Apr, 14:44 IST
