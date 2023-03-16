    Trending News

    Use Memoji on your iPhone: Know how to create, change and share

    You can create memoji on your iPhone and share it with your contscts easily. Even an already created memoji can be changed. Here are the tips and tricks you need to know.

    By: HT TECH
    Updated on: Mar 16 2023, 19:13 IST
    Use passkey to sign in to your Apple iPhone; no password required
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    1/5 If you are an Apple iPhone user, you will not have to remember passwords now as you can use passkeys to sign in on their iPhones. Passkeys give iPhone users a simple and secure way to sign in without passwords by relying on Face ID or Touch ID to identify them when they login on supporting websites and apps. (HT Tech)
    image caption
    2/5 "A passkey is a cryptographic entity that’s not visible to you, and it’s used in place of a password. A passkey consists of a key pair, which—compared to a password—profoundly improves security. One key is public, registered with the website or app you’re using. The other key is private, held only by your devices. Through the use of powerful, industry-standard cryptography techniques, this key pair helps ensure a strong, private relationship between your devices and the website or app," Apple said. (HT Tech)
    iPhone
    3/5 The iPhone stores the passkey in iCloud Keychain, so it is available on all your devices where you are signed in with your Apple ID (iOS 16, iPadOS 16, macOS Ventura, or tvOS 16 required). Here is all you need to know about passkeys. (REUTERS)
    iPhone 14 Pro
    4/5 How to save a passkey for an account: Depending on the website, browser, or app, saving a passkey to your iPhone and iCloud Keychain usually consists of steps similar to these. On your iPhone, do one of the following: 1. For a new account: On the account sign-up screen, enter an account name. 2. For an existing account: Sign in with your password, then go to the account management screen. When you see the option to save a passkey for the account, tap Continue. And your passkey is saved. (AFP)
    image caption
    5/5 How to sign in to an account on your iPhone with a passkey: On the sign-in screen for the website or app, tap the account name field. Tap the account suggested at the bottom of the screen or near the top of the keyboard. If your iPhone has Touch ID, follow the onscreen instructions to verify your identity. Otherwise, Face ID verifies your identity. (Apple)
    iPhone memoji
    View all Images
    Here is how you can create, share and change already created memoji. (Apple)

    Have you created a memoji of yours on your iPhone? A memoji is a customised character that looks like you and can even copy your expressions. You can send memoji to your contacts in Messages and FaceTime. "You can create a Memoji to match your personality and mood, then send it in Messages and FaceTime. And with a compatible iPhone or iPad Pro, you can create an animated Memoji that uses your voice and mirrors your facial expressions," Apple's support page stated.

    How to create Memoji

    If you want to create your Memoji, here are the steps you need to follow. First, open Messages and tap the Compose button to start a new message. Alternatively, you can also open an existing conversation. After this, click on the Memoji button and then swipe right and click on the new memoji button indicated with a plus icon. You can now customize the features of your memoji like skin tone, eyes, hairstyle, among others. Once all the features are set, click on Done. Your memoji is created and ready to use.

    It can be known that your Memoji automatically become sticker packs that live in your keyboard and you can use them in Messages, Mail, and some third-party apps.

    How to create Memoji stickers

    In order to create your memoji sticker, you will have to open the keyboard, then tap the Memoji Stickers button. Now, from the options provided, select the sticker that you want to send and tap on the send button. Notably, memoji stickers are not supported on iPad Air 2.

    How to use an animated Memoji in Messages

    To use an animated memoji in messages, you need to make sure that you have a compatible iPhone or iPad Pro. Then open Messages and tap the Compose button to start a new message or go to an existing conversation. Tap the Memoji button, then swipe left to pick your memoji. Now, click on the Record button to record and then tap on stop to stop recording. Notably, you can record for up to 30 seconds.

    To choose a different memoji with the same recording, tap another memoji that you created. To create a memoji sticker, touch and hold the memoji and drag it to the message thread. To delete a Memoji, tap the Trash button. Now click on the Send icon.

    How to manage your Memoji

    Step 1:

    Want to change a Memoji that you already created? You can edit the features, duplicate an existing memoji with new features, or even delete a memoji.
    Step 2:

    Open Messages and tap the Compose button to start a new message. You can even open an existing conversation for the same.
    Step 3:

    Tap the memoji button or memoji stickers button.
    Step 4:

    Now, select the memoji that you want.
    Step 5:

    Click on the more icon and then choose Edit, Duplicate, or Delete.

    If you want your Memoji on all of your compatible devices, you need two-factor authentication enabled for your Apple ID, and you need to be signed into iCloud with the same Apple ID on all the devices. You also need to have iCloud Drive turned on.

    First Published Date: 16 Mar, 19:13 IST
