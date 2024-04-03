 5 best Sony wireless headphones on Amazon: Check top options to enhance your music experience | Tech News
5 best Sony wireless headphones on Amazon: Check top options to enhance your music experience

Sony offers a diverse range of wireless headphones catering to different needs and preferences. From noise-cancelling models to gaming headphones tailored for PlayStation enthusiasts, check out 5 best Sony wireless headphones on Amazon.

By: MOHAMMAD REHAN KHAN
Updated on: Apr 03 2024, 19:32 IST
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones
Experience the pinnacle of audio excellence with Sony's premium wireless headphones lineup. (sony)
Sony has long been a pioneer in the realm of audio technology, consistently delivering products that redefine the listening experience. Among its diverse array of offerings, wireless headphones stand out for their combination of cutting-edge features and unparalleled sound quality. We delve into the top 5 Sony wireless headphones that cater to various needs and preferences.

1. Sony WH-CH720N:

Price: Rs. 9,990

The Sony WH-CH720N is an example of Sony's commitment to innovation. Boasting Sony's lightest wireless noise-cancelling headband ever, these headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery life with quick charging capabilities. The Multi-Point Connection feature allows for seamless pairing with two Bluetooth devices simultaneously, while the Adjustable Ambient Sound mode and Adaptive Sound control ensure optimal sound tailored to your environment.

B0BXXPG6FP-1

Specification

Details

Price 9,990
BrandSony
Model NameNoise Cancellation Headphones
ColourBlue
Form FactorOver Ear

2. Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Gaming Wireless:

Price: Rs. 5,949

Designed specifically for gaming enthusiasts, the Sony PS5 Pulse 3D Gaming Wireless headphones deliver an immersive audio experience fine-tuned for 3D audio on PS5 consoles. Equipped with dual-hidden noise-cancelling microphones, these headphones ensure crystal-clear voice capture during online gaming sessions. With easy access controls and USB Type-C charging, gamers can enjoy comfortable gaming with refined ear pads and a headband strap.

B09KRYLYDH-2

Specification

Details

Price 5,949
BrandSony
CompatibilityPS5, PS4, PS VR, PC, Windows, Mac OS, Mobile
Built for a new generationYes
Noise-Canceling MicrophonesDual hidden microphones

3. Sony WH-1000XM4:

Price: Rs. 22,990

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones represent the pinnacle of Sony's audio technology, featuring industry-leading digital noise cancellation and smart features like Speak-to-Chat and wearing detection. These headphones adapt playback based on your activity and environment, providing a personalized, hands-free listening experience. With up to 30 hours of battery life and quick charge capabilities, they offer reliable, all-day listening pleasure.

B0863TXGM3-3

Specification

Details

Price 22,990
BrandSony
Model NameHeadphones
ColourBlack
Connectivity TechnologyWireless, Bluetooth 5.0

4. Sony WH-1000XM5:

Price: Rs. 31,990

Building upon the success of its predecessor, the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones offer industry-leading noise cancellation and call quality. With two processors controlling eight microphones, these headphones deliver unprecedented noise cancellation, ensuring a virtually soundproof experience. The integrated processor V1 and advanced audio signal processing technology guarantee magnificent sound quality, while the ultra-comfortable, lightweight design ensures long-term wearability.

B09XS7JWHH-4

Specification

Details

Price 31,990
BrandSony
Model NameWH1000XM5/BMIN
ColourBlack
Connectivity TechnologyWireless

5. Sony WH-CH710N:

Price: Rs. 9,990

Rounding out our list is the Sony WH-CH710N, wireless noise-cancelling headphones designed for music lovers on the go. With features like Ambient Sound mode and hands-free calling, these headphones provide an immersive listening experience without distraction. The long battery life and quick charge capabilities ensure uninterrupted playback, while the comfortable ear pads ensure all-day comfort.

B0872G7SL9-5

Specification

Details

Price 9,990
BrandSony
Model NameHeadphones
ColourBlack
Connectivity TechnologyBluetooth 5.0

Sony's lineup of wireless headphones offers something for everyone, whether you're a gaming enthusiast, music lover, or someone who simply appreciates superior sound quality. With innovative features, long battery life, and unparalleled comfort, these headphones are sure to elevate your listening experience to new heights.

First Published Date: 03 Apr, 19:32 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets