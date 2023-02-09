Wordle 600 answer for February 9: Another milestone! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 600 answer for February 9: Finally, we have reached the big 600! Just in November, we celebrated the 500th puzzle of the game, and just a few months down the line, we have already reached another insane milestone. Those of you who have been playing the game since day one, have seen the entire journey of the game from being on an independent platform, then being bought by the New York Times and even getting its own Wordlebot. But while it's good to see your favorite game growing, you won't be in a celebratory mood unless you're able to solve today's puzzle. And while it is not that difficult, Wordle has not backed out from its usual trickery. So, check out our Wordle hints and clues to gain more knowledge about today's word. And if you're at your final attempt, just scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 600 hints for February 9

As mentioned above, the puzzle is not very difficult. It does not have any repeated letters, and neither does it have any uncommon letters. The letter arrangement of the word is also typically set. Finally, the word itself is a little uncommon but it is not an obscure word. We would recommend using popular consonants for the starting word.

Wordle 600 clues for February 9

1. Today's word begins with the letter S.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter E.

4. The remaining vowel is A.

5. The word describes the place where artists perform in a theater.

We went overboard with that final clue, but why not. You need it today. Now that you're prepared, go and give the game your best effort. And if somehow you still are doubtful, scroll down to check the answer.

Wordle 600 answer for February 9

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is STAGE. It means “a distinct step or period of development, growth, or progress”. Make sure to come back again and check tomorrow's hints and clues.