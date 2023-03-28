Wordle 647 answer for March 28: Dodge the hurdle! Check Wordle hints, clues, solution

Wordle 647 answer for March 28: Even for the most experienced and skilled players of the game, it is common to get an early hiccup or just struggle in an average puzzle. And this happens because a person is not in a position to apply the same level of thought into the game everyday. Some days, you don't feel like solving the puzzle or just get over it quickly. It can be because you're in a vacation mode, have a lot of workload or just because you're feeling unwell. But since the Wordle streak is a big thing and losing a day means losing all the progress, you often take a stab at it anyway. These are the days when your slow start can be both a frustrating experience and often lead you to a loss anyway. On days like those, let us come in with our Wordle hints and clues and let us help you with our carefully curated information to solve the puzzle. You can even scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 647 hints for March 28

There is a repeated letter in the word which might be tricky for people to find out as the same letter is also uncommon. The word uses a unique pattern which can be difficult to guess as well. For your starting word, just go with popular consonants.

Wordle 647 clues for March 28

1. Today's word begins with the letter H.

2. The word contains one vowel in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. The vowel in the word is U.

5. This word is used to ask someone to be quick.

Those were the clues for you today. We believe these should be enough for you to guess it easily. But if you're still unsure, then simply scroll down for the solution.

Wordle 647 answer for March 28

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is HURRY. It means “to cause to move or act more rapidly or too rapidly”. Hope you were able to guess the word. Make sure to check this space again tomorrow for more hints and clues.