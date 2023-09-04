Wordle 807 answer for September 4: Easy win on the cards, but you should check out these hints and clues

Wordle 807 answer for September 4: This week's first Wordle puzzle is relatively easy, and has a straightforward solution. As always, players do not have access to any hints or clues and must solve Wordle on their own. In that case, guessing the first letter becomes crucial, as it becomes the first clue. Today's word is easy, however, the letters are tricky. And of course, you will not want to lose because of a small mistake.

With just six attempts, there is not much room to take risks. So, if you're in a fix, just check these Wordle hints and clues to get a massive advantage in today's game. And if you're in the last attempt and need the word, just scroll to the bottom for the solution.

Wordle 807 hints for September 4

Today's word does have any repetition of letters, which makes it one less letter to guess. However, there is also one uncommon letter in the word, finding which is paramount to your win. But if you can find it, then solving the puzzle will be very easy. The word today is very common and we are sure that even with just three to four letters, you will be able to solve the puzzle.

Wordle 807 clues for September 4

Today's word starts with the letter G.

The word contains only one vowel.

The word ends with a vowel Y.

There is a repetition of letters.

Those are your clues and you also now know two critical letters of today's Wordle word. Just think about the answer briefly and the solution should come to your mind. However, if you're still confused, just check the answer below.

Wordle 807 answer for September 4

Wait! There is still a chance for you to guess today's Wordle 807 answer! So, do not read any further if you do not require the solution. But if you wish to know the answer to today's Wordle, check out the answer below.

Today's 5-letter Wordle word is GIDDY. It is an adjective and it refers to “feeling silly, happy, and excited and showing this in your behaviour,” according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

Congratulations on getting the victory! Be sure to check back for hints, clues and solution to tomorrow's Wordle.