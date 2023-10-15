Icon
Wordle 848 answer for October 15: Not an average puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 848 answer for October 15: Not an average puzzle! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 848 answer for October 15: Start your weekend with a bang! Solve today’s puzzle with ease using these Wordle hints, clues and answer.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Oct 15 2023, 07:12 IST
Wordle 848
Wordle 848 answer for October 15: The best way to protect your streak is to take the advice of our Wordle hints and clues. It will take you to the answer in no time. (REUTERS)
Wordle 848
Wordle 848 answer for October 15: The best way to protect your streak is to take the advice of our Wordle hints and clues. It will take you to the answer in no time. (REUTERS)

Wordle 848 answer for October 15: The weekend is here and nobody wants to start their weekend with a lost game of Wordle. Thankfully, today's word is not exceptionally challenging, but you will still need some skill to break it down. And if you feel that you are still in your Saturday vibe where putting up with Wordle trickery is not something you're confident about, then don't worry. This is why every single day we painstakingly put together Wordle hints and clues to give you extra assistance in the search for the hidden word. And if even that proves to be insufficient, just scroll down to the bottom and check the answer.

You can check the game out here.

Wordle 848 hints for October 15

Today'sWordle is a common word that you must have heard of. But we all know that does not mean solving it is going to be easy. The word has a tricky letter arrangement, making it a bit harder than normal to guess it. Plus, it does not help that there are quite a few variables from the word as well. One extra tip we have for you is that you should use Wordlebot's recommended starting word today. Now let us check the clues.

Wordle 848 clues for October 15

1. Today's word begins with the letter L.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter Y.

4. One of the vowels is A.

5. The remaining vowel is E.

These are the clues for today. This should give you a significant head start to go out there and easily figure out the word. But if you're still confused, then just scroll to the bottom for the answer.

Wordle 848 answer for October 15

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the answer to today's Wordle.

This is your last chance to turn back or you may spoil the answer for today's puzzle.

Today's word is LEAKY. It means “something that has a hole or crack in it that allows liquid or gas to get through”. We hope you were able to get start your weekend on a winning note.

First Published Date: 15 Oct, 07:12 IST
    Icon