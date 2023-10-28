Wordle 861 answer for October 28: Stay focused! Check hints, clues, solution today

Wordle 861 answer for October 28: Even after 861 days, Wordle still somehow manages to take people by surprise. While yesterday's word was confusing, today's word is quite easy to guess. And we all know this is where Wordle is the most dangerous. The complacency of finding out the first three letters within two attempts can often lead to the struggle of finding the other two letters till the sixth attempt and losing your streak. But we would hate for that to happen to you. And that's why, as always, we are here with Wordle hints and clues. These will ensure you keep your streak for yet another day. And if you still fail somehow, you can at least take some consolation in finding the Wordle solution at the end of this article.

Wordle 861 hints for October 28

Today's Word is less frequent in modern English vocabulary and most of you might not have heard of the word outside of your textbooks and fantasy novels set in the medieval period. The roots of the word come from old French and from there it entered middle English. Unless you are a history buff, military strategy enthusiast, or trying to write an essay, chances are you probably do not use this word a lot. With that being said, check out the hints below.

Wordle 861 clues for October 28

1. Today's word begins with the letter M.

2. The word contains two vowels in it.

3. The word ends with the letter N.

4. One of the vowels is O.

5. The remaining vowel is A.

That's it. The last clue will actually reveal the word if you think about all the five-letter words that can fit in there. Now go on and give the game your best try and find the answer. And if unfortunately, you did not get it, check the answer below.

Wordle 861 answer for October 28

SPOILER ALERT! Do not read any further if you are not looking for the Wordle 861 answer. However, if you are ready to check it, then sneak a peek below.

Final warning. The answer to Wordle 291 is right after this line.

The word of the day is MASON. It means “a skilled worker who builds by laying units of substantial material (such as stone or brick)”. Good luck for tomorrow!