    WWE Wrestlemania 39: Date, When and Where to Watch Online and TV

    WrestleMania is back and you can catch WWE WrestleMania 39 live streaming online on various platforms. Know how and where you can watch.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 10 2023, 16:19 IST
    Catch WWE WrestleMania 39 live streaming online. (WWE)
    WrestleMania is back! Dubbed as WrestleMania 39, this year it promises to be a spectacular event backed by Hollywood. It was WWE's first PPV event and since its inception in 1985, WrestleMania has become the world's largest professional wrestling event in history. Dubbed as ‘The Showcase of the Immortals', the promotion of WrestleMania 39 has even reached Hollywood and is expected to be the grandest of them all as the reigns have shifted from the hands of Vince McMahon to Triple H.

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Full Card

    This year's WrestleMania 39 will take place across two days, on April 1 and April 2. The spectacular event will take place at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which is home to NFL teams Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.

    Cody Rhodes returns as the current Royal Rumble Champion for the main event featuring him and Roman Reigns, the undisputed WWE universal champion. The full card is as follows:

    Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes – for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

    Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley – for WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

    Bianca Belair (c) vs. TBD – for WWE Raw Women's Championship

    WWE WrestleMania 39: Date, When and Where to Watch Online, TV

    For US viewers

    The live streaming for WrestleMania 39 will take place on Peacock in the US. WWE signed a deal in 2021 to give the NBC service exclusive access therefore you'll need a subscription to Peacock Premium which costs $4.99 a month or you can grab a yearly subscription priced at $49.99 per year.

    For UK viewers

    In the UK broadcasting rights for WWE belong to BT Sport therefore viewers can catch WrestleMania 39 via BT Sport Box Office which showcases all the biggest fights in the world, including UFC, boxing and WWE events. The subscription for the service costs about £10 in the UK and includes every BT Sport channel along with Discovery+ subscription.

    First Published Date: 10 Feb, 16:04 IST
