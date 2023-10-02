Icon
YouTube Music will enable auto-download feature for podcasts after Google kills off its app

YouTube Music will now allow users to auto-download podcasts in the app. Know how the feature works.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 02 2023, 17:46 IST
Download podcasts automatically on YouTube Music.
Download podcasts automatically on YouTube Music. (Pexels)
Download podcasts automatically on YouTube Music. (Pexels)

Google had earlier announced the discontinuation of its Podcast app, making YouTube Music the only platform for the purpose of the company. It was also reported that Google's Music app will bring new features to support podcasts and enhance user experience for its listeners. In light of the statement, YouTube has now rolled out a new auto-download feature for podcasts which downloads your most recent choices in the “Library.” Check out how you can enable the new YouTube feature.

YouTube Music auto-downloads for podcast

According to a report by 9To5Google, YouTube Music has now introduced auto-downloads for podcasts. To enable the feature, go to the show page and tap on the new settings icon, then select "Save to library." Now you will be able to see the "Turn on auto-downloads" button which will instantly download the most recent episode to your device for offline listening.

As of now, it is not clear if the feature auto-deletes the podcast episodes after finishing it. The older file might be erased after the new episode comes up or it couple be deleted after a certain time period, such as a whole day. With Google Podcasts, users had the option to auto delete the podcasts which are completed after 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days options. However, this feature has not been integrated into YouTube Music for now.

In YouTube Music, to manage auto-downloads, you need to go to the Library tab, select the Podcasts filter, and then access the Downloaded section through individual overflow menus. Whereas, Google Podcast had a dedicated page for auto-downloads.

Switching from Google podcast to YouTube Music can be challenging, however, the company is working on simplifying the use of new features it may include in the near future. The auto-downloads for the podcast are available on version 6.21 of YouTube Music in Android and iOS.

Also, it is being reported that Google is working on an automated flow for the YouTube Music app and it will soon start to roll out for users.

First Published Date: 02 Oct, 16:52 IST
    Icon