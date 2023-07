HP 14 fq1025nr HP 14 fq1025nr is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 61,457 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5500U Processor , 9.15 Hrs Battery and 8 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP 14 fq1025nr from HT Tech. Buy HP 14 fq1025nr now with free delivery.