Hp Omen 15 Dh0136tx (7qu41pa) Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb 512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/6 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Omen 15 dh0136TX 7QU41PA Laptop

HP Omen 15 dh0136TX 7QU41PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 165,999 in India with Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Omen 15 dh0136TX 7QU41PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Omen 15 dh0136TX 7QU41PA Laptop now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 14 October 2023
Key Specs
₹165,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.24 Kg weight
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

HP Omen 15 dh0136TX 7QU41PA Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the HP Omen 15 dh0136TX 7QU41PA Laptop in India is Rs. 165,999.  It comes in the following colors: Shadow Black. ...Read More

The starting price for the HP Omen 15 dh0136TX 7QU41PA Laptop in India is Rs. 165,999.  It comes in the following colors: Shadow Black.

HP Omen 15-dh0136TX (7QU41PA) Laptop (Core I7 9th Gen/16 GB/1 TB 512 GB SSD/Windows 10/6 GB)

(512 GB SSD1 TB HDD,16 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
amazon
Out of Stock

Hp Omen 15 Dh0136tx 7qu41pa Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 6 Cell
  • Li-Po
  • 69 W AC Adapter V
Display Details
  • 141 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • Diagonal FHD IPS Anti-glare Micro-Edge WLED-Backlit Display
  • No
  • LED
General Information
  • 15-dh0136TX (7QU41PA)
  • 360 x 260 x 20 mm
  • Shadow Black
  • 20 Millimeter thickness
  • 2.24 Kg weight
  • HP
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 64-bit
Memory
  • 1x16 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
  • 16 GB
  • 1
  • 2666 Mhz
Multimedia
  • HP Audio Boost, DTS Headphone X
  • 720p HD
  • Bang & Olufsen Play
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • No
  • Yes
  • Integrated Dual Array Digital Microphone
Networking
  • 5.0
  • 5
  • Yes
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel HM70 Express
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti
  • Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen)
  • 6 GB
  • 2.6 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • HP Imagepad with Multi-touch Gesture Support
  • Gaming RGB Keyboard
  • No
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 7200 RPM
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • 512 GB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?
