Hp Pavilion 14 R053tu (j8b87pa) Laptop (core I3 4th Gen/4 Gb/500 Gb/windows 8 1) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Pavilion 14 r053tu J8B87PA Laptop HP Pavilion 14 r053tu J8B87PA Laptop is a Windows 8.1 laptop, available price is Rs 33,999 in India with Intel Core i3-4005U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion 14 r053tu J8B87PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion 14 r053tu J8B87PA Laptop now with free delivery.