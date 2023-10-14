Hp Pavilion Touchsmart 14 X360 14 Dh0047tu (6xu80pa) Laptop (core I3 8th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। hp Laptop

HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh0047TU 6XU80PA Laptop HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh0047TU 6XU80PA Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 59,135 in India with Intel Core i3-8145U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh0047TU 6XU80PA Laptop from HT Tech. Buy HP Pavilion TouchSmart 14 X360 14 dh0047TU 6XU80PA Laptop now with free delivery.