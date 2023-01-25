 Htc Desire 626 Dual Sim Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 626 Dual SIM

    HTC Desire 626 Dual SIM is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 13,980 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 626 Dual SIM from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 626 Dual SIM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹13,980
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    Key Specs
    ₹13,980
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2000 mAh
    HTC Desire 626 Dual SIM Price in India

    HTC Desire 626 Dual SIM price in India starts at Rs.13,980. The lowest price of HTC Desire 626 Dual SIM is Rs.11,622 on amazon.in.

    Htc Desire 626 Dual Sim Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    • Single
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • BSI Sensor
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • F2.2
    • Yes
    Design
    • 140 grams
    • 70.9 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • Blue, White
    • 146.9 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 66.02 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Desire 626 Dual SIM
    • February 10, 2016 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • HTC Sense
    • HTC
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.0
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6752
    • 2 GB
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T760 MP2
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Htc Desire 626 Dual Sim