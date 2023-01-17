Htc Desire 526g Plus 8gb Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

HTC Desire 526G Plus 8GB HTC Desire 526G Plus 8GB is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 10,400 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 526G Plus 8GB from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 526G Plus 8GB now with free delivery.