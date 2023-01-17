 Htc Desire 526g Plus 8gb Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 526G Plus 8GB

    HTC Desire 526G Plus 8GB is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 10,400 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 526G Plus 8GB from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 526G Plus 8GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,400
    8 GB
    4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc Desire 526g Plus 8gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 2 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2000 mAh
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 1280x720 fps
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 139.8 mm
    • Black, White
    • 69.6 mm
    • 9.8 mm
    • 154 grams
    Display
    • 234 ppi
    • 4.7 inches (11.94 cm)
    • 540 x 960 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    • 62.44 %
    General
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • January 28, 2015 (Official)
    • No
    • Desire 526G Plus
    • HTC
    • HTC Sense
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • 32 bit
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A7
    • MediaTek MT6592
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Up to 4.28 GB
    Htc Desire 526g Plus 8gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 526G Plus 8Gb in India?

    Htc Desire 526G Plus 8Gb price in India at 11,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6592; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 526G Plus 8Gb?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 526G Plus 8Gb?

    What is the Htc Desire 526G Plus 8Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 526G Plus 8Gb Waterproof?

    Htc Desire 526g Plus 8gb