Htc Desire 628 Dual Sim Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM
HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM (4G, Sunset Blue)
₹13,999
₹15,400
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM price in India starts at Rs.14,900. The lowest price of HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.
HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM price in India starts at Rs.14,900. The lowest price of HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.