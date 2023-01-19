Htc Desire 628 Dual Sim Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 14,900 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM now with free delivery.