 Htc Desire 628 Dual Sim Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM

    HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 14,900 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹14,900
    32 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM Price in India

    HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM price in India starts at Rs.14,900. The lowest price of HTC Desire 628 Dual SIM is Rs.13,999 on amazon.in.

    Htc Desire 628 Dual Sim Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • Yes, Fast
    • 2200 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • No
    • No
    • No
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • BSI Sensor
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • F2.0
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F2.4
    • 5 MP f/2.4, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • Blue, White
    • 8.1 mm
    • 146.9 mm
    • 142 grams
    • 70.9 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • No
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • S-LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 66.02 %
    General
    • No
    • Desire 628 Dual SIM
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • HTC Sense
    • HTC
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • June 5, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    Performance
    • Octa core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • 3 GB
    • MediaTek MT6753
    • Mali-T720 MP3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 32 GB
    • Up to 25 GB
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    Htc Desire 628 Dual Sim