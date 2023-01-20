Htc Desire 626g Plus Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

HTC Desire 626G Plus HTC Desire 626G Plus is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 626G Plus from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 626G Plus now with free delivery.