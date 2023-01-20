 Htc Desire 626g Plus Price in India (20, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 626G Plus

    HTC Desire 626G Plus

    HTC Desire 626G Plus is a Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 16,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 626G Plus from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 626G Plus now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25230/heroimage/htc-desire-626g-plus-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25230/images/Design/htc-desire-626g-plus-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25230/images/Design/htc-desire-626g-plus-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹16,990
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    Key Specs
    ₹16,990
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    13 MP
    2000 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc Desire 626g Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 13 MP
    Battery
    • No
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    • 2000 mAh
    Camera
    • No
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 5 MP f/2.8, Primary Camera
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • F2.2
    • F2.8
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • BSI Sensor
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Yes
    Design
    • 138 grams
    • 146.9 mm
    • 70.9 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • Blue, White
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 294 ppi
    • 66.02 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    • No
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    General
    • HTC Sense
    • No
    • Android v4.4.4 (Kitkat)
    • Desire 626G Plus
    • April 21, 2015 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • HTC
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, v4.0
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21.1 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Head: 1.34 W/kg, Body: 0.84 W/kg
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6752
    • Octa core, 1.7 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-T760 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Htc Desire 626g Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 626G Plus in India?

    Htc Desire 626G Plus price in India at 11,622 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6752; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 626G Plus?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 626G Plus?

    What is the Htc Desire 626G Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 626G Plus Waterproof?

    Htc Desire 626g Plus