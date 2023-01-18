 Htc One E8 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC One E8

    HTC One E8 is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 32,000 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 400 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC One E8 from HT Tech. Buy HTC One E8 now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21341/heroimage/htc-one-m8-ace-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21341/images/Design/htc-one-m8-ace-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21341/images/Design/htc-one-m8-ace-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21341/images/Design/htc-one-m8-ace-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P21341/images/Design/htc-one-m8-ace-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹32,000
    16 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 400
    13 MP
    5 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    See full specifications
    amazon
    HTC One E8 Price in India

    HTC One E8 price in India starts at Rs.32,000. The lowest price of HTC One E8 is Rs.27,590 on amazon.in.

    Htc One E8 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 504 Hours(3G) / Up to 271 Hours(2G)
    • 2600 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    • Up to 26.8 Hours(3G) / Up to 14 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Back-illuminated sensor (BSI), UltraPixel BSI image sensor
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Smile detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Optical Image stabilization
    • F2.2
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • 9.9 mm
    • Case: Plastic
    • 146.4 mm
    • 70.7 mm
    • Black, Red, White
    • 145 grams
    Display
    • 441 ppi
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • S-LCD 3
    • 66.54 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • HTC
    • HTC Sense
    • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Not Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • HTC One E8 Dual SIM
    • July 18, 2014 (Official)
    • One M8 Ace
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
    • SIM1: Nano
    • USB Host, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Adreno 330
    • 2 GB
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8975AC
    • Quad core, 2.5 GHz, Krait 400
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Htc One E8 FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc One E8 in India?

    Htc One E8 price in India at 17,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 801 MSM8975AC; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc One E8?

    How many colors are available in Htc One E8?

    How long does the Htc One E8 last?

    What is the Htc One E8 Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc One E8 Waterproof?

    View More

    Htc One E8