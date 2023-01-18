 Htc Wildfire X 128gb Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Wildfire X 128GB

    HTC Wildfire X 128GB

    HTC Wildfire X 128GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 17,999 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 3300 mAh Battery and 128 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Wildfire X 128GB from HT Tech. Buy HTC Wildfire X 128GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹17,999
    128 GB
    6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    8 MP
    3300 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    Htc Wildfire X 128gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP
    • 8 MP
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 3300 mAh
    Battery
    • Yes
    • 3300 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • No
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • Yes, Screen flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    Design
    • Sapphire Blue
    • Back: Plastic
    • 160 grams
    • 74.9 mm
    • 156.7 mm
    • 7.9 mm
    Display
    • 720 x 1520 pixels
    • Yes with waterdrop notch
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 6.22 inches (15.8 cm)
    • 88.8 %
    • IPS LCD
    • 81.87 %
    • 19:9
    • 270 ppi
    General
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • Yes
    • August 22, 2019 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Wildfire X 128GB
    • HTC
    • No
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    Performance
    • 12 nm
    • 4 GB
    • MediaTek Helio P22
    • PowerVR GE8320
    • Octa core, 2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 12MP + 8MP + 5MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 128 GB
    • Yes
    Htc Wildfire X 128gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Wildfire X 128Gb in India?

    Htc Wildfire X 128Gb price in India at 8,943 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio P22; RAM: 4 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Wildfire X 128Gb?

    How many colors are available in Htc Wildfire X 128Gb?

    What is the Htc Wildfire X 128Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Wildfire X 128Gb Waterproof?

    Htc Wildfire X 128gb