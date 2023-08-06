Htc Desire 830 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

HTC Desire 830 dual sim 4G LTE 32GB
HTC Desire 830 dual sim 4G LTE 32GB(Cobalt White)
₹20,000
Buy Now
HTC Desire 830 price in India starts at Rs.18,460. The lowest price of HTC Desire 830 is Rs.20,000 on amazon.in.
HTC Desire 830 price in India starts at Rs.18,460. The lowest price of HTC Desire 830 is Rs.20,000 on amazon.in.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.