 Htc Desire 830 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
HTC Desire 830

HTC Desire 830 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 18,460 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2800 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 830 from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 830 now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 06 August 2023
Key Specs
₹18,460
32 GB
5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
13 MP
4 MP
2800 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
3 GB
See full specifications
HTC Desire 830 Price in India

HTC Desire 830 price in India starts at Rs.18,460. The lowest price of HTC Desire 830 is Rs.20,000 on amazon.in.

HTC Desire 830 price in India starts at Rs.18,460. The lowest price of HTC Desire 830 is Rs.20,000 on amazon.in.


Htc Desire 830 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2800 mAh
  • 4 MP
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
  • 13 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • No
  • 2800 mAh
  • Yes, Fast
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 545 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 14.5 Hours(3G)
  • Up to 14.5 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • Fixed Focus
  • Yes
  • Single
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • 4 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • F2.0
  • F2.0
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • No
  • BSI Sensor
Design
  • 157.5 mm
  • 78.9 mm
  • 156 grams
  • 7.7 mm
  • White
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 66.95 %
  • S-LCD
  • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 401 ppi
  • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
General
  • No
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • August 9, 2016 (Official)
  • HTC
  • Desire 830
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • No
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) 5GHz
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v4.1
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • MediaTek MT6795
  • PowerVR G6200
  • 64 bit
  • 3 GB
  • Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53
Smart TV Features
  • 13 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
Storage
  • 32 GB
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
  • Up to 22 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?

Htc Desire 830 FAQs

What is the price of the Htc Desire 830 in India?

Htc Desire 830 price in India at 20,000 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (4 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6795; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 830?

How many colors are available in Htc Desire 830?

How long does the Htc Desire 830 last?

What is the Htc Desire 830 Battery Capacity?

Is Htc Desire 830 Waterproof?

View More

    Htc Desire 830