Htc Desire 830 Price in India (06 August 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

HTC Desire 830 HTC Desire 830 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 18,460 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.5 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor , 2800 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 830 from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 830 now with free delivery.