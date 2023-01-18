Htc Desire 826x Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

HTC Desire 826x HTC Desire 826x is a Android v5.0.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 26,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 826x from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 826x now with free delivery.