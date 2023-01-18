 Htc Desire 826x Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    HTC Desire 826x

    HTC Desire 826x is a Android v5.0.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 26,990 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC Desire 826x from HT Tech. Buy HTC Desire 826x now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25975/heroimage/htc-desire-826x-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25975/images/Design/htc-desire-826x-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹26,990
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    13 MP
    13 MP
    2600 mAh
    Android v5.0.1 (Lollipop)
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc Desire 826x Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 2600 mAh
    • 13 MP
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • 2600 mAh
    • No
    • Li-Polymer
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • F2.2
    • BSI Sensor
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Digital image stabilization Face detection Simultaneous HD video and image recording Touch to focus
    • No
    • Yes
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • 13 MP f/2.8, Primary Camera
    • F2.8
    Design
    • 77.5 mm
    • 8 mm
    • Blue, Grey, White
    • 183 grams
    • 158 mm
    Display
    • 401 ppi
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Full HD (1080 x 1920 pixels)
    • 67.95 %
    • No
    • S-LCD 3
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • No
    • Android v5.0.1 (Lollipop)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • July 7, 2015 (Official)
    • Desire 826x
    • HTC Sense
    • HTC
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Dolby Digital
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • No
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz CDMA 800 MHz 3G Speed: EV-DO category A
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+CDMA
    • No
    • Yes, v4.1
    • microUSB 2.0
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Octa core (1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53 + 1 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
    • Adreno 405
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 128 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Htc Desire 826x FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc Desire 826X in India?

    Htc Desire 826X price in India at 6,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc Desire 826X?

    How many colors are available in Htc Desire 826X?

    What is the Htc Desire 826X Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc Desire 826X Waterproof?

    Htc Desire 826x