Htc Desire 826x Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

What is the price of the Htc Desire 826X in India?
Htc Desire 826X price in India at 6,799 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (13 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 MSM8939; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2600 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
