 Htc One Me Dual Sim Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Htc Phones HTC One ME Dual SIM

    HTC One ME Dual SIM

    HTC One ME Dual SIM is a Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 37,450 in India with 20 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2840 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on HTC One ME Dual SIM from HT Tech. Buy HTC One ME Dual SIM now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25730/heroimage/htc-one-me-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25730/images/Design/htc-one-me-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25730/images/Design/htc-one-me-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25730/images/Design/htc-one-me-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P25730/images/Design/htc-one-me-dual-sim-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹37,450
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    20 MP
    4 UP
    2840 mAh
    Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹37,450
    32 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    20 MP
    2840 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Htc One Me Dual Sim Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 20 MP
    • 2840 mAh
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • 4 UP
    Battery
    • No
    • Up to 13 Hours(3G) / Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 13 Hours(3G) / Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 626 Hours(3G) / Up to 598 Hours(2G)
    • 2840 mAh
    • Li-Polymer
    • Up to 626 Hours(3G) / Up to 598 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • BSI Sensor
    • 5376 x 3752 Pixels
    • Single
    • 4 UP, Primary Camera
    • Yes
    • F2.2
    • No
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • No
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Digital Zoom Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    Design
    • 155 grams
    • Gold, Grey
    • 150.9 mm
    • 9.7 mm
    • 71.9 mm
    Display
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • S-LCD 3
    • 68.55 %
    • 565 ppi
    • 1440 x 2560 pixels
    General
    • No
    • HTC
    • HTC Sense
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • One ME Dual SIM
    • July 3, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
    • Yes
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes, v4.1
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, a/ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6795
    • Octa core, 2.2 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 64 bit
    • PowerVR G6200
    • 3 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 20 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Front
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 2 TB
    • 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Htc One Me Dual Sim FAQs

    What is the price of the Htc One Me Dual Sim in India?

    Htc One Me Dual Sim price in India at 14,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (20 MP), Front Camera (4 UP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6795; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 2840 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Htc One Me Dual Sim?

    How many colors are available in Htc One Me Dual Sim?

    How long does the Htc One Me Dual Sim last?

    What is the Htc One Me Dual Sim Battery Capacity?

    Is Htc One Me Dual Sim Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Htc One Me Dual Sim