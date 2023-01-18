 I Kall K3 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    I Kall K3

    I Kall K3

    I Kall K3 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 3,899 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on I Kall K3 from HT Tech. Buy I Kall K3 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Key Specs
    ₹3,899
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    2 MP
    2200 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    I Kall K3 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • No
    • 2200 mAh
    Camera
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Single
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • 8 mm
    • 148 mm
    • Black, White
    • 72.4 mm
    Display
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 64.17 %
    • 196 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • TFT
    General
    • No
    • No
    • February 21, 2018 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • I Kall
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • K3
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • 1 GB
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    I Kall K3 FAQs

    What is the price of the I Kall K3 in India?

    I Kall K3 price in India at 3,699 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in I Kall K3?

    How many colors are available in I Kall K3?

    What is the I Kall K3 Battery Capacity?

    Is I Kall K3 Waterproof?

    I Kall K3