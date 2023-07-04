Infinix Zero 8i Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison

What is the price of the Infinix Zero 8I in India?
Infinix Zero 8I price in India at 17,800 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.