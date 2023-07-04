 Infinix Zero 8i Price in India (04 July 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Infinix Zero 8i

Infinix Zero 8i is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 14,999 in India with 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor , 4500 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Zero 8i from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Zero 8i now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Key Specs
₹14,999
128 GB
6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
16 MP + 8 MP
4500 mAh
Android v10 (Q)
8 GB
Infinix Zero 8i Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
  • 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
  • 4500 mAh
  • 16 MP + 8 MP
Battery
  • Yes, Fast, 33W
  • Up to 600 Hours(2G)
  • Up to 49 Hours(4G)
  • No
  • Yes
  • 4500 mAh
  • 01h 33m 32s
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 16 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera 8 MP, Ultra-Wide Angle (105° field-of-view) Camera
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps
  • F2.0
  • Dual
  • Yes, Dual LED
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 10 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Yes
  • F1.79
  • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
Design
  • Black Diamond, Silver Diamond
  • 210.5 grams
  • 76 mm
  • 9 mm
  • 168.7 mm
Display
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 20.5:9
  • 1080 x 2460 pixels
  • 87.04 %
  • 6.85 inches (17.4 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
  • IPS LCD
  • 90 Hz
  • 480 nits
  • 392 ppi
  • 90.1 %
General
  • XOS
  • Zero 8i
  • December 3, 2020 (Official)
  • Yes
  • Infinix
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Android v10 (Q)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • DTS Sound
  • 3.5 mm
Network & Connectivity
  • Head: 0.399 W/kg, Body: 0.954 W/kg
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) 5GHz
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Yes, v5.0
  • No
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Mali-G76 MC4
  • 8 GB
  • 12 nm
  • 23.0 s
  • Octa core (2.05 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 2 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • 64 bit
  • LPDDR4X
  • MediaTek Helio G90T
Smart TV Features
  • 48MP + 8MP + 2MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Side
Storage
  • 128 GB
  • UFS 2.1
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • Yes
Infinix Zero 8i FAQs

What is the price of the Infinix Zero 8I in India?

Infinix Zero 8I price in India at 17,800 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP), Front Camera (16 MP + 8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek Helio G90T; RAM: 8 GB; Battery: 4500 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Infinix Zero 8I?

How many colors are available in Infinix Zero 8I?

How long does the Infinix Zero 8I last?

What is the Infinix Zero 8I Battery Capacity?

Is Infinix Zero 8I Waterproof?

View More

    Infinix Zero 8i