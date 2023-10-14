Infinix Zero Book 13 Zl513 Laptop (core I9 13th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। infinix Laptop

Infinix Zero Book 13 ZL513 Laptop Infinix Zero Book 13 ZL513 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 84,990 in India with Intel Core i9-13900H (13th Gen) Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Infinix Zero Book 13 ZL513 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Infinix Zero Book 13 ZL513 Laptop now with free delivery.