Top 10 2-in-1 laptops: HP Pavilion x360, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, Samsung Galaxy Book 3, more

Are you searching for your next laptop? You might be wondering about upgrading your laptop, but are confused about the kind of upgrade to go in for. To help you with your decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 2-in-1 laptops which you will most likely find useful to upgrade to. Now, you must be thinking why only 2-in-1 laptops? Well, in the fast-paced growing world, keeping up with all the technological needs is not easy and having a device that could work as a laptop or tablet can be useful to improve your productivity and enhance your creativity. There are several brands available in the market such as HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Microsoft, and others that offer feature-filled 2-in-1 laptops. Check out the list of top 10 2-in-1 laptops here including HP Pavilion x360, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, and Samsung Galaxy Book 3.

Top 10 2-in-1 laptops

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip: The laptop features a 14.0-inch FHD+ touch display with up to 300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is also integrated with AMD Radeon Graphics for a great viewing experience. The laptop is backed with a 50WHr Li-ion battery which claims to provide up to 8 hours battery life. Additionally, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip features a fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key, 1080p FHD camera with privacy shutter, built-in speaker, built-in array microphone, Wi-Fi, and more.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

B0B4WGCVHM-1

Lenovo Yoga 6: The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch WUXGA display with up to 300 nits brightness, IPS technology, Dolby Vision, and a multitouch screen. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor coupled with 16GB RAM LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is equipped with a 59Wh battery which offers up to 12 hours of performance. For an improved viewing experience, the laptop supports an AMD Radeon Graphics card.

B0B7RXPVLF-2

Also read: From iQOO Neo 7 Pro to TECNO Camon 20 Premier, check out these top 10 smartphones under 50000

Samsung Galaxy Book3: The laptop features a 13.3-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display with up to 500 nits brightness and an S pen. It is equipped with 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor which comes with 16 GB LPDDR4x Memory and 512GB storage. It offers various Galaxy Ecosystem features including Samsung Pass, Second Screen, Multi Control, Quick BT Connection, Phone Link, Quick Share, and more. Additionally, it supports an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card and 65 Wh battery.

B0BSNNVK2W-3

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: The laptop comes with a 14-inch WUXGA display with up to 300 nits brightness and IPS technology. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor paired with 16GB RAM LPDDR4x RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. The laptop comes with pre-installed MS Office Home and Student 2021 along with an Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription. It is backed with a 52.5Wh battery which claims to provide 7 hours of performance.

B0B7RZCVLC-4

Also read: Affordable made-in-India Microsoft Windows 11 laptops coming soon

HP Pavilion x360: The laptop features a 14-inch FHD+ multitouch display with 250 nits peak brightness and an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card. It is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor coupled with 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB internal storage. It comes with preinstalled Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, McAfee LiveSafe, and Alexa. It is backed with a 43 Wh Li-ion battery with fast charging support.

B0B5B3DWP7-5

Dell 14 laptop: The Dell laptop comes with a 14-inch FHD touch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop also features a Dell Active Pen, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader. It is powered by ‎an Intel Core i7 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and comes with preinstalled Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021.

B09NLSSGQT-6

Also read: Best HP i5 laptops under ₹79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: It features a 13-inch touchscreen display, a built-in Kickstand, and a detachable Keyboard. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth navigation. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor which is built on the Intel Evo platform. It can also be paired with the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2. It also features a built-in 5 MP front-facing camera and a 10MP 4K rear-facing camera. It supports up to 16 hours of battery life for lasting performance.

B09Q641YWR-7

HP Spectre x360: It comes with a 13.5-inch multitouch OLED display with peak HDR brightness of 500nits. It also features an Intel Iris X Graphics card for an immersive viewing experience. The laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with 32 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB storage. It also supports an HP True Vision 5MP Infrared (IR) camera, temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones, a backlit keyboard, and more. Additionally, it supports a 66Wh battery for long-lasting performance.

B0C1CHWW1Z-8

Dell Inspiron 7430: The laptop features a 14.0-inch FHD+ display which supports the Dell Active Pen and it has a 250 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and has 16GB onboard memory and 512GB SSD storage capacity. It features a Standard SD card reader, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Universal Audio Jack, HDMI 1.4, Thunderbolt 4.0, and Thunderbolt 4.0. It features dual microphones and background noise-reducing for effortless voice calling.

B0C15CS3NT-9

Also read: Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

Lenovo Yoga 7: The Lenovo laptop features a 14-inch full HD display with up to 300 nits peak brightness and IPS technology. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i7 processor which has 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB internal storage. The display has an Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics card for an amazing viewing experience. The laptop claims to support up to 10 hours of nonstop streaming and uninterrupted work. For connectivity, the laptop supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6.

B0999929LG-10

These are some of the popular 2-in-1 laptops available in the market which offer a variety of features to users who have a creative mind. Additionally, these laptops will fulfil all your technological needs which is required in today's fast-paced world. Explore these laptops and make an informed decision as you only invest in such devices once in a life time.