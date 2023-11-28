Icon
Home Laptops PC News Top 10 2-in-1 laptops: HP Pavilion x360, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, Samsung Galaxy Book 3, more

Top 10 2-in-1 laptops: HP Pavilion x360, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, Samsung Galaxy Book 3, more

Looking for multiple functionality of tablet and laptop in a single device? Check out the top 10 2-in-1 laptops which can get the job done including HP Pavilion x360, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, and Samsung Galaxy Book 3.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 28 2023, 18:56 IST
Icon
Dell 14
Explore the top 10 2-in-1 laptops across various brands including HP Pavilion x360, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, and Samsung Galaxy Book 3. (Amazon)
Dell 14
Explore the top 10 2-in-1 laptops across various brands including HP Pavilion x360, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, and Samsung Galaxy Book 3. (Amazon)

Are you searching for your next laptop? You might be wondering about upgrading your laptop, but are confused about the kind of upgrade to go in for. To help you with your decision, we have curated a list of the top 10 2-in-1 laptops which you will most likely find useful to upgrade to. Now, you must be thinking why only 2-in-1 laptops? Well, in the fast-paced growing world, keeping up with all the technological needs is not easy and having a device that could work as a laptop or tablet can be useful to improve your productivity and enhance your creativity. There are several brands available in the market such as HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Microsoft, and others that offer feature-filled 2-in-1 laptops. Check out the list of top 10 2-in-1 laptops here including HP Pavilion x360, Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, and Samsung Galaxy Book 3.

Top 10 2-in-1 laptops

ASUS Vivobook S 14 Flip: The laptop features a 14.0-inch FHD+ touch display with up to 300 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a 6-core AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is also integrated with AMD Radeon Graphics for a great viewing experience. The laptop is backed with a 50WHr Li-ion battery which claims to provide up to 8 hours battery life. Additionally, the Asus Vivobook S 14 Flip features a fingerprint sensor integrated with Power Key, 1080p FHD camera with privacy shutter, built-in speaker, built-in array microphone, Wi-Fi, and more.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?
B0B4WGCVHM-1

Lenovo Yoga 6: The laptop comes with a 13.3-inch WUXGA display with up to 300 nits brightness, IPS technology, Dolby Vision, and a multitouch screen. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor coupled with 16GB RAM LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB internal storage. It is equipped with a 59Wh battery which offers up to 12 hours of performance. For an improved viewing experience, the laptop supports an AMD Radeon Graphics card.

B0B7RXPVLF-2

Also read: From iQOO Neo 7 Pro to TECNO Camon 20 Premier, check out these top 10 smartphones under 50000

Samsung Galaxy Book3: The laptop features a 13.3-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen display with up to 500 nits brightness and an S pen. It is equipped with 13th Generation Intel Core i7-1355U processor which comes with 16 GB LPDDR4x Memory and 512GB storage. It offers various Galaxy Ecosystem features including Samsung Pass, Second Screen, Multi Control, Quick BT Connection, Phone Link, Quick Share, and more. Additionally, it supports an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card and 65 Wh battery.

B0BSNNVK2W-3

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5: The laptop comes with a 14-inch WUXGA display with up to 300 nits brightness and IPS technology. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor paired with 16GB RAM LPDDR4x RAM and 512 GB SSD storage. The laptop comes with pre-installed MS Office Home and Student 2021 along with an Xbox GamePass Ultimate 3-month subscription. It is backed with a 52.5Wh battery which claims to provide 7 hours of performance.

B0B7RZCVLC-4

Also read: Affordable made-in-India Microsoft Windows 11 laptops coming soon

HP Pavilion x360: The laptop features a 14-inch FHD+ multitouch display with 250 nits peak brightness and an Intel Iris Xe Graphics card. It is equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U processor coupled with 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 512 GB internal storage. It comes with preinstalled Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, McAfee LiveSafe, and Alexa. It is backed with a 43 Wh Li-ion battery with fast charging support.

B0B5B3DWP7-5

Dell 14 laptop: The Dell laptop comes with a 14-inch FHD touch display with a 60Hz refresh rate. The laptop also features a Dell Active Pen, a backlit keyboard, and a fingerprint reader. It is powered by ‎an Intel Core i7 processor coupled with 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and comes with preinstalled Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021.

B09NLSSGQT-6

Also read: Best HP i5 laptops under 79000: Check the list - HP Pavillion 15, HP 15s, more

Microsoft Surface Pro 8: It features a 13-inch touchscreen display, a built-in Kickstand, and a detachable Keyboard. The display has a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth navigation. The laptop is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core processor which is built on the Intel Evo platform. It can also be paired with the Microsoft Surface Slim Pen 2. It also features a built-in 5 MP front-facing camera and a 10MP 4K rear-facing camera. It supports up to 16 hours of battery life for lasting performance.

B09Q641YWR-7

HP Spectre x360: It comes with a 13.5-inch multitouch OLED display with peak HDR brightness of 500nits. It also features an Intel Iris X Graphics card for an immersive viewing experience. The laptop is powered by a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with 32 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 1TB storage. It also supports an HP True Vision 5MP Infrared (IR) camera, temporal noise reduction and integrated dual array digital microphones, a backlit keyboard, and more. Additionally, it supports a 66Wh battery for long-lasting performance.

B0C1CHWW1Z-8

Dell Inspiron 7430: The laptop features a 14.0-inch FHD+ display which supports the Dell Active Pen and it has a 250 nits peak brightness. It is equipped with a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and has 16GB onboard memory and 512GB SSD storage capacity. It features a Standard SD card reader, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, Universal Audio Jack, HDMI 1.4, Thunderbolt 4.0, and Thunderbolt 4.0. It features dual microphones and background noise-reducing for effortless voice calling.

B0C15CS3NT-9

Also read: Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

Lenovo Yoga 7: The Lenovo laptop features a 14-inch full HD display with up to 300 nits peak brightness and IPS technology. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i7 processor which has 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB internal storage. The display has an Intel Iris Xe Integrated Graphics card for an amazing viewing experience. The laptop claims to support up to 10 hours of nonstop streaming and uninterrupted work. For connectivity, the laptop supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 6.

B0999929LG-10

These are some of the popular 2-in-1 laptops available in the market which offer a variety of features to users who have a creative mind. Additionally, these laptops will fulfil all your technological needs which is required in today's fast-paced world. Explore these laptops and make an informed decision as you only invest in such devices once in a life time.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Nov, 18:56 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15
Extend Apple iPhone 15 battery lifespan; know how to do it easily with these tips
ChatGPT
5 ways ChatGPT can assist customer care professionals in getting faster, and effective resolutions
BGMI
BGMI tips for beginners: Know how to play smart and win on the battleground
iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 map size sparks heated debate among fans; Is it too big or just right?
GTA 6
GTA 6: Top 5 revelations made recently about this highly anticipated video game
GTA 6 fan
GTA 6 excitement inspires fans to quit smoking and embrace healthier lifestyle
Valve CEO
Valve vs Wolfire Games: Gabe Newell will have to attend antitrust legal battle
Ubisoft
Mid-game pop-up ad appears in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey; Ubisoft blames technical error
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon