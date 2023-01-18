 Infocus Turbo 5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    InFocus Turbo 5

    InFocus Turbo 5 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus Turbo 5 from HT Tech. Buy InFocus Turbo 5 now with free delivery.
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹6,999
    16 GB
    5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    5 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Infocus Turbo 5 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 13 MP
    • 5000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 816 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 816 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • Up to 23 Hours(2G)
    • No
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • F2.2
    • No
    • F2.2
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • CMOS
    Design
    • 163 grams
    • 76.6 mm
    • 9 mm
    • Case: MetalBack: Metal
    • 154.5 mm
    • Gold, Mocha Gold
    Display
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • IPS LCD
    • 282 ppi
    • 62.84 %
    • 5.2 inches (13.21 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • July 4, 2017 (Official)
    • No
    • Turbo 5
    • InFocus
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • InLife UI
    • Yes
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • Yes
    • Up to 9.7 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Infocus Turbo 5 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infocus Turbo 5 in India?

    Infocus Turbo 5 price in India at 5,990 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 5000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infocus Turbo 5?

    How many colors are available in Infocus Turbo 5?

    How long does the Infocus Turbo 5 last?

    What is the Infocus Turbo 5 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infocus Turbo 5 Waterproof?

    View More

    Infocus Turbo 5