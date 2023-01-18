Infocus Turbo 5 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

InFocus Turbo 5 InFocus Turbo 5 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 6,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus Turbo 5 from HT Tech. Buy InFocus Turbo 5 now with free delivery.