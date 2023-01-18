 Infocus A1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    InFocus A1

    InFocus A1 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,590 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2450 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus A1 from HT Tech. Buy InFocus A1 now with free delivery.
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Infocus A1 Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • Li-ion
    • 2450 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • Single
    • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • CMOS
    • No
    • F2.2
    • No
    • ISO control
    • F2.2
    • Digital Zoom
    Design
    • 7.2 mm
    • Gold, Graphite
    • 156 mm
    • 76.8 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • 57.39 %
    • 196 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    General
    • A1
    • InFocus
    • No
    • No
    • InLife UI
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    • October 13, 2017 (Official)
    • 4G: Available (supports Indian bands),
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • No
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    Performance
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • 1 GB
    • Spreadtrum SC9832A
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • No
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Infocus A1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infocus A1 in India?

    Infocus A1 price in India at 3,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC9832A; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2450 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infocus A1?

    How many colors are available in Infocus A1?

    What is the Infocus A1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infocus A1 Waterproof?

