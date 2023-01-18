Infocus A1 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

InFocus A1 InFocus A1 is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 4,590 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2450 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus A1 from HT Tech. Buy InFocus A1 now with free delivery.