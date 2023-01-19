 Infocus M370 Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    InFocus M370

    InFocus M370

    InFocus M370 is a Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 5,499 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2230 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on InFocus M370 from HT Tech. Buy InFocus M370 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26133/heroimage/infocus-m370-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26133/images/Design/infocus-m370-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P26133/images/Design/infocus-m370-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹5,499
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    8 MP
    2 MP
    2230 mAh
    Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    Key Specs
    ₹5,499
    8 GB
    5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    8 MP
    2230 mAh
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Infocus M370 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 8 MP
    • 2 MP
    • 2230 mAh
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    Battery
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • Up to 14 Hours(3G)
    • 2230 mAh
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 400 Hours(3G)
    • Yes
    Camera
    • Single
    • 2 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • CMOS image sensor
    • Yes
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.4
    Design
    • White
    • 125 grams
    • 143 mm
    • 8.1 mm
    • 71.5 mm
    Display
    • 294 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 67.25 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v5.1.1 (Lollipop)
    • InFocus
    • October 12, 2015 (Official)
    • M370
    • InLife UI
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Yes, v4.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • microUSB 2.0
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909
    • Adreno 304
    • 1 GB
    • Quad core, 1.1 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • 8 GB
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Infocus M370 FAQs

    What is the price of the Infocus M370 in India?

    Infocus M370 price in India at 4,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 MSM8909; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2230 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Infocus M370?

    How many colors are available in Infocus M370?

    How long does the Infocus M370 last?

    What is the Infocus M370 Battery Capacity?

    Is Infocus M370 Waterproof?

    Infocus M370