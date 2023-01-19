 Intex Aqua Q1 Plus Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Intex Aqua Q1 Plus

    Intex Aqua Q1 Plus is a Android v4.4 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 4,449 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 1600 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Aqua Q1 Plus from HT Tech. Buy Intex Aqua Q1 Plus now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Intex Aqua Q1 Plus Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 1600 mAh
    • 1.3 MP
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 1600 mAh
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 6 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 150 Hours(2G)
    Camera
    • Yes
    • Single
    • Yes, Dual LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • 1.3 MP, Primary Camera
    Design
    • Black, Blue, White
    • 135.6 mm
    • 66.5 mm
    • 9.65 mm
    • 120 grams
    Display
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 218 ppi
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • TFT
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 61.87 %
    General
    • Android v4.4 (Kitkat)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Intex Aqua Q1+
    • Aqua Q1 Plus
    • April 12, 2015 (Official)
    • Intex
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes, Recording option
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz
    • microUSB
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • microUSB
    • Yes
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC7731
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 512 MB
    • Quad core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Intex Aqua Q1 Plus FAQs

    What is the price of the Intex Aqua Q1 Plus in India?

    Intex Aqua Q1 Plus price in India at 4,449 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (1.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731; RAM: 512 MB; Battery: 1600 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Aqua Q1 Plus?

    How many colors are available in Intex Aqua Q1 Plus?

    How long does the Intex Aqua Q1 Plus last?

    What is the Intex Aqua Q1 Plus Battery Capacity?

    Is Intex Aqua Q1 Plus Waterproof?

    Intex Aqua Q1 Plus