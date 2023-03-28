 Intex Cloud Breeze Price in India (28, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Intex Cloud Breeze

Intex Cloud Breeze is a Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat) phone, available price is Rs 3,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2300 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Intex Cloud Breeze from HT Tech. Buy Intex Cloud Breeze now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 28 March 2023
Key Specs
₹3,999
8 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
5 MP
2 MP
2300 mAh
Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

Intex Cloud Breeze Full Specifications

Battery
  • 2300 mAh
  • Li-ion
Camera
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 2 MP, Primary Camera
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
  • Digital Zoom
Design
  • 153 grams
  • 9.9 mm
  • 72.8 mm
  • Grey
  • 145.5 mm
Display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass v3,
  • TFT
  • 480 x 854 pixels
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 64.91 %
  • 196 ppi
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
General
  • February 12, 2016 (Official)
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Not Available,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • Intex
  • Cloud Breeze
  • Android v4.4.2 (Kitkat)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, v4.0
  • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
  • microUSB 2.0
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • microUSB 2.0
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
Performance
  • Mali-400 MP
  • MediaTek MT6572W
  • 1 GB
  • Dual core, 1.2 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 5 MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
Storage
  • 8 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Intex Cloud Breeze FAQs

What is the price of the Intex Cloud Breeze in India?

Intex Cloud Breeze price in India at 3,599 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (2 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6572W; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Intex Cloud Breeze?

How many colors are available in Intex Cloud Breeze?

What is the Intex Cloud Breeze Battery Capacity?

Is Intex Cloud Breeze Waterproof?

    Intex Cloud Breeze