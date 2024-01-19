 Iqoo Z8 Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
IQOO Z8

IQOO Z8 is a Android v13 phone, speculated price is Rs 19,390 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z Processor , 5000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM.
Expected Release Date: 19 January 2024
Key Specs
₹19,390 (speculated)
256 GB
6.64 inches (16.87 cm)
MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z
64 MP + 2 MP
16 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
8 GB
Not officially announced yet The price and specs are based on rumours & speculation

IQOO Z8 Price in India

The starting price for the IQOO Z8 in India is Rs. 19,390.  This is the IQOO Z8 base model with 8 GB RAM and ...Read More

The starting price for the IQOO Z8 in India is Rs. 19,390.  This is the IQOO Z8 base model with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Blue and Porcelain White.

IQOO Z8

(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Porcelain White
Iqoo Z8 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.64 inches (16.87 cm)
  • 16 MP
  • 64 MP + 2 MP
  • 5000 mAh
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z
Battery
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
  • Yes, Flash, 120W
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
Camera
  • Dual Video Recording
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 20 x Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR) SuperMoon
  • Yes
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 16 MP f/2.45, Primary Camera
  • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Yes
Design
  • Black, Blue, Porcelain White
  • 75.8 mm
  • 200 grams Below
  • 8.7 mm
  • 164.5 mm
Display
  • 85.37 %
  • 395 ppi
  • 91.06 %
  • IPS LCD
  • 120 Hz
  • 19.9:9
  • Yes, HDR 10+
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.64 inches (16.87 cm)
  • Yes with punch-hole display
General
  • iQOO
  • January 18, 2024 (Expected)
  • Origin OS
  • Android v13
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz 6GHz
  • Yes, v5.3
  • 5G Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 5G Bands: FDD N1 / N5 / N8 / N28 TDD N41 / N77 / N78 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes
Performance
  • 64 bit
  • 8 GB
  • LPDDR5
  • 4 nm
  • Mali-G610 MC6
  • MediaTek Dimensity 8200 MT6896Z
  • Octa core (3.1 GHz, Single core, Cortex A78 + 3 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A78 + 2 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A55)
Sensors
  • Side
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes
  • UFS 3.1
  • 256 GB
  • No
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
Add to compare
    Iqoo Z8