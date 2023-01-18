 Karbonn Quattro L51 Hd Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Quattro L51 HD

    Karbonn Quattro L51 HD

    Karbonn Quattro L51 HD is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 7,500 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2200 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Quattro L51 HD from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Quattro L51 HD now with free delivery.
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    Karbonn Quattro L51 Hd Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 220 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 4 Hours(2G)
    • 2200 mAh
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • No
    • No
    • Single
    • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    Design
    • 71.5 mm
    • 7.1 mm
    • 125 grams
    • Black
    • 144.5 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • Corning Gorilla Glass,
    • 294 ppi
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 66.55 %
    • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
    • IPS LCD
    General
    • Quattro L51 HD
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Karbonn
    • May 12, 2016 (Official)
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • 64 bit
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • MediaTek MT6735
    Smart TV Features
    • 8 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • 16 GB
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Karbonn Quattro L51 Hd FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Quattro L51 Hd in India?

    Karbonn Quattro L51 Hd price in India at 6,199 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (8 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6735; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2200 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Quattro L51 Hd?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Quattro L51 Hd?

    How long does the Karbonn Quattro L51 Hd last?

    What is the Karbonn Quattro L51 Hd Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Quattro L51 Hd Waterproof?

    Karbonn Quattro L51 Hd