 Karbonn Titanium Jumbo Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 7,490 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium Jumbo from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium Jumbo now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,490
    16 GB
    5 inches (12.7 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo Full Specifications

    Battery
    • Yes
    • No
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 400 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 16 Hours(2G)
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • Single
    • Yes
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    Design
    • 172 grams
    • 72.7 mm
    • Black, Champagne
    • 146.2 mm
    • 9.9 mm
    Display
    • 5 inches (12.7 cm)
    • 64.69 %
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 294 ppi
    • IPS LCD
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • No
    • Titanium Jumbo
    • No
    • Karbonn
    • October 23, 2017 (Official)
    • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Micro
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Head: 0.833 W/kg
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • No
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    Performance
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP1
    • MediaTek MT6737M
    • 2 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 64 GB
    • 16 GB
    • Up to 10.3 GB
    • Yes
    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo in India?

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo price in India at 5,665 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737M; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Karbonn Titanium Jumbo?

    How many colors are available in Karbonn Titanium Jumbo?

    How long does the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo last?

    What is the Karbonn Titanium Jumbo Battery Capacity?

    Is Karbonn Titanium Jumbo Waterproof?

    Karbonn Titanium Jumbo