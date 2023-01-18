Karbonn Aura Note 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn Aura Note 4G
Karbonn Aura Note 4G (Black Gold, 16GB)
₹6,939
₹7,490
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Karbonn Aura Note 4G price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura Note 4G is Rs.6,939 on amazon.in.
Karbonn Aura Note 4G price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura Note 4G is Rs.6,939 on amazon.in.