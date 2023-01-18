Karbonn Aura Note 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn Aura Note 4G Karbonn Aura Note 4G is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Aura Note 4G from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Aura Note 4G now with free delivery.