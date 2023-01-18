 Karbonn Aura Note 4g Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Karbonn Aura Note 4G

    Karbonn Aura Note 4G is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 7,999 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 2800 mAh Battery and 16 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Aura Note 4G from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Aura Note 4G now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹7,999
    16 GB
    5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    5 MP
    5 MP
    2800 mAh
    Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    ₹ 6,939 M.R.P. ₹7,490
    Karbonn Aura Note 4G Price in India

    Karbonn Aura Note 4G price in India starts at Rs.7,999. The lowest price of Karbonn Aura Note 4G is Rs.6,939 on amazon.in.

    Karbonn Aura Note 4g Full Specifications

    Battery
    • No
    • 2800 mAh
    • Up to 4 Hours(4G) / Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 4 Hours(4G) / Up to 8 Hours(2G)
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • Li-ion
    • Up to 350 Hours(2G)
    • Yes
    Camera
    • 5 MP, Primary Camera
    • Single
    • Digital Zoom Smile detection
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • Yes
    Design
    • 10.5 mm
    • Black, Champagne
    • 79.8 mm
    • 174 grams
    • 154.2 mm
    Display
    • 5.5 inches (13.97 cm)
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • IPS LCD
    • HD (720 x 1280 pixels)
    • 267 ppi
    • 67.61 %
    General
    • Yes
    • Karbonn
    • No
    • Aura Note 4G
    • February 25, 2017 (Official)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • No
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Yes with A-GPS
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, v4.0
    Performance
    • MediaTek MT6737
    • 2 GB
    • Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53
    • Mali-T720 MP2
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 16 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Karbonn Aura Note 4g FAQs

    What is the price of the Karbonn Aura Note 4G in India?

    Karbonn Aura Note 4G price in India at 6,939 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (5 MP) ; Processor: MediaTek MT6737; RAM: 2 GB; Battery: 2800 mAh.

    Karbonn Aura Note 4g