Karbonn Titanium S29 Elite Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Karbonn Titanium S29 Elite Karbonn Titanium S29 Elite is a Android v4.4 (KitKat) phone, available price is Rs 6,688 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2600 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Karbonn Titanium S29 Elite from HT Tech. Buy Karbonn Titanium S29 Elite now with free delivery.