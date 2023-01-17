Asus Zenfone Max M1 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Asus Zenfone Max M1 Asus Zenfone Max M1 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone Max M1 from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone Max M1 now with free delivery.