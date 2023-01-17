 Asus Zenfone Max M1 Price in India (17, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1 review: Best convertible laptop to buy
    Dell XPS 13 9315 2-in-1
    Elon Musk’s Tesla hype machine breaks down
    Elon Musk
    Explainer-Why U.S flights were grounded by a FAA system outage
    US flights

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Asus Phones Asus Zenfone Max M1

    Asus Zenfone Max M1

    Asus Zenfone Max M1 is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53 Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 32 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone Max M1 from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone Max M1 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 17 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33141/heroimage/130631-v1-asus-zenfone-max-m1-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33141/images/Design/130631-v1-asus-zenfone-max-m1-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33141/images/Design/130631-v1-asus-zenfone-max-m1-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33141/images/Design/130631-v1-asus-zenfone-max-m1-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P33141/images/Design/130631-v1-asus-zenfone-max-m1-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    13 MP
    8 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹8,999
    32 GB
    5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    13 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 9,301 M.R.P. ₹10,999
    Buy Now

    Asus Zenfone Max M1 Price in India

    Asus Zenfone Max M1 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Asus Zenfone Max M1 is Rs.9,301 on amazon.in.

    Asus Zenfone Max M1 price in India starts at Rs.8,999. The lowest price of Asus Zenfone Max M1 is Rs.9,301 on amazon.in.

    Asus Zenfone Max M1 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • 13 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    • 8 MP
    Battery
    • Yes, Fast
    • No
    • No
    • Li-ion
    • 4000 mAh
    Camera
    • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
    • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(25 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • F2.0
    • Single
    Design
    • 147.3 mm
    • 150 grams
    • 70.9 mm
    • Black, Gold
    • Back: Plastic
    • 8.7 mm
    Display
    • 73.4 %
    • 295 ppi
    • 720 x 1440 pixels
    • IPS LCD
    • 5.45 inches (13.84 cm)
    • Yes
    • 18:9
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    General
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Zenfone Max M1
    • October 24, 2018 (Official)
    • Zen UI
    • Yes
    • Asus
    • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • Yes
    • Yes, v4.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    Performance
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937
    • Adreno 505
    • Octa core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A53
    • 28 nm
    • 3 GB
    • LPDDR3
    • LPDDR3
    Smart TV Features
    • 13 MP
    Special Features
    • Rear
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    Storage
    • eMMC 5.1
    • 32 GB
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • Yes
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Asus Zenfone Max M1 FAQs

    What is the price of the Asus Zenfone Max M1 in India?

    Asus Zenfone Max M1 price in India at 8,970 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (13 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 MSM8937; RAM: 3 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone Max M1?

    How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone Max M1?

    What is the Asus Zenfone Max M1 Battery Capacity?

    Is Asus Zenfone Max M1 Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Asus Zenfone Max M1