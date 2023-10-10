Amazon sale 2023: Lenovo, Dell, to Acer, best laptop deals for students under Rs. 40000

Amazon Great Indian Festival: If you're a student who has just started college, having a laptop is a necessity. Be it for college assignments, projects or impromptu Netflix binge sessions, it comes in handy everywhere. You do not necessarily need to spend lakhs on a Macbook to fulfil all the basic needs such as creating presentations in MS PowerPoint, writing assignments in Notepad, or just browsing the web. If you're in the market for a new and affordable laptop, check out the best laptop deals for students under Rs. 40000 among the likes of Lenovo, Dell, Acer, and more.

1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is powered by the Intel Core i3 12th generation processor with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage and features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display. In terms of OS, the laptop comes preloaded with Windows 11 and HP is also providing a 3-month Xbox Game Pass subscription along with it. Other notable features include a backlit keyboard, fingerprint reader, Dolby Audio, 720p HD camera, and more. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, you can purchase the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 for just Rs. 36990.

2. Dell 14

The Dell 14 features a 14-inch FHD display which gets Dell's ComfortView technology that helps reduce blue light. It is powered by the Intel Core i3 12th generation processor, paired with 8GB DDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. It gets Intel Integrated Onboard Graphics. The Dell 14 comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 and MS Office Home and Student 2021. During the Amazon sale, it can be yours for just Rs. 37990.

3. HP 15s

The HP 15s is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i3 chipset and Intel UHD Graphics, paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display and dual speakers. HP 15s comes preloaded with Windows 11 and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021. Other features include a numeric keypad, 720p HD camera, Media Card Reader, and more. It can be purchased for just Rs. 35990 during the Amazon Sale.

4. Asus Vivobook 14

The Asus Vivobook 15 is a thin and light laptop, sporting a 14-inch FHD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is powered by the Intel Core i3 12th generation SoC, paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB SSD storage, along with Integrated Intel UHD Graphics. The laptop comes with lifetime subscriptions to MS Office Home and Student 2021, and Windows 11. The laptop can be purchased for Rs. 36990 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

5. Acer Aspire Lite

The Acer Aspire Lite sports a 15.6-inch FHD display and is powered by Intel Core i5 11th gen SoC, paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB storage. The laptop comes preloaded with Windows 11 and features an HD Webcam and ‎Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Acer claims up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. You can buy the Acer Aspire Lite for just Rs. 38990 during the Amazon sale.