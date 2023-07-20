Leaked! HP likely to launch powerful Dragonfly laptop weighing under 1kg

HP is one of the most popular names when it comes to laptops, with offerings for budget consumers, high-end users and gamers alike. While gaming laptops are powerful machines, their considerable weight makes them less than ideal for business users, and that's where HP's Dragonfly series comes in. It provides powerful and ultra-light machines to business users on the go. According to the IDC Q123 report, HP has a 34.7 share in the commercial notebook category, which is the highest among its counterparts.

Now, the company is planning to introduce one more addition to its Dragonfly series that will be aimed at C-Suite executives. Here's everything we know so far about HP's rumoured Dragonfly series laptop.

HP laptop targeting business users

According to sources, the upcoming laptop could combine processing power with style, making it an ideal choice for business users.HP is looking to bring more colours to its business laptops, and the new laptop could launch in a Slate Blue colour.

The laptop is likely to feature high-performance specifications and long battery life, and while both these things mean a relatively heavy machine, it isn't the case here. Reports claim that this upcoming Dragonfly series laptop could weigh in at just under 1kg, taking on the likes of MacBook Air, LG Gram and Samsung Galaxy Book, which are all designed for heavy usage on the go. It is also reported to be one of the 5 most sustainable commercial products, thus taking steps towards generating a positive environmental footprint.

While not much is known about its specifications, sources claim that HP has prioritized design around advanced user experiences with simplified ports for easy connectivity to other devices. Moreover, the company conducted a study that highlighted Indian employees leaning towards preferring a hybrid work environment, and the laptop has been designed with the new hybrid work culture in mind.