Apple may soon offer ‘topographic maps’ on iPhone, Macbook: What is it and all details

Apple may be about to introduce topographic maps to its Apple Maps app across various platforms, including iOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2. This information comes from a recent analysis of code by MacRumors, suggesting that the tech giant is preparing to enhance its navigation offerings.

Features of Topographic Maps

Topographic maps, first introduced with watchOS 10, provide users with information crucial for outdoor activities like hiking. These maps include trails, contour lines, elevation data, and points of interest, offering users accurate navigation tools to explore the outdoors with confidence.

While the feature was initially exclusive to Apple Watch, the company has been steadily expanding its support for topographic maps across the United States. Now, it seems Apple is planning to extend this functionality to iOS, macOS, and visionOS, possibly changing the way users navigate on their devices.

Although the backend code for topographic maps was introduced last year, it remained dormant on iOS and macOS. However, recent findings in the backend files for iOS 18, macOS 15, and visionOS 2 indicate that Apple is actively working on expanding the availability of topographic maps to these platforms. This development demonstrates Apple's commitment to providing users with comprehensive navigation solutions suited to their specific needs.

Potential Custom Route Support

The expected inclusion of topographic maps comes with another interesting Apple Maps feature: support for custom routes. With custom routes, users could have the flexibility to create personalized routes, offering a level of customization not previously available with Apple's pre-selected options.

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) scheduled for June 10 promises to be an exciting event for Apple enthusiasts. It is anticipated that iOS 18 will be unveiled during the conference, along with various new features for Apple Maps. The addition of topographic maps and support for custom routes has the potential to greatly improve the mapping experience for users throughout Apple's ecosystem, allowing them to explore and navigate more precisely and easily.

