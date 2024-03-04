Apple launches next-gen 13-inch and 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 chip

Apple has unveiled its latest MacBook Air lineup, featuring the groundbreaking M3 chip that propels the laptop's performance to new heights. The M3 chip enhances the MacBook Air's capabilities, making it up to 60% faster than the M1 model and a staggering 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

M3 Chip Takes Center Stage

The sleek 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models boast an impressively thin and light design, complemented by up to 18 hours of battery life. The Liquid Retina display offers stunning visuals with up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colours. The laptops now support up to two external displays, catering to business users and multitaskers.

The M3 chip, built with cutting-edge 3-nanometer technology, features an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. This results in a remarkable performance boost across various tasks, from everyday productivity to demanding activities like photo and video editing.

Not sure which

laptop to buy?

One of the standout features of the new MacBook Air is its prowess in artificial intelligence. The M3 chip integrates a faster 16-core Neural Engine, making it the ultimate consumer laptop for AI applications. Users can leverage AI capabilities for tasks such as real-time speech-to-text, translation, and enhanced camera features.

The MacBook Air comes in four attractive colours: midnight, starlight, space grey, and silver. It retains its durable aluminium unibody enclosure, designed to withstand the test of time. Other notable features include MagSafe charging, a fanless design, and macOS, providing users with an unparalleled computing experience.

Pre-Orders Open Today, Availability on March 8

Pre-orders for the MacBook Air with M3 start today, and the laptops will be available for purchase on Friday, March 8. Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, emphasised the MacBook Air's popularity, stating, "MacBook Air is our most popular and loved Mac, and today it gets even better with the M3 chip and new capabilities." With its remarkable blend of performance, portability, and cutting-edge features, the new MacBook Air is set to maintain its status as the world's best thin and light laptop.

Also, read these top stories today:

Carl Pei-led Nothing is set to launch its mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, in India on March 5! Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Moto teases its design and AI features and says Motorola X50 Ultra launch will happen soon. It is touted to rival Samsung Galaxy S24. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

US vs China! The US is reevaluating data protection policies amid concerns about Chinese tech, with a focus on AI risks. Recent actions by President Biden aim to limit the flow of sensitive data abroad to prevent espionage and blackmail. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.