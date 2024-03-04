 Apple launches next-gen 13-inch and 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 chip | Laptops-pc News
Home Laptops PC News Apple launches next-gen 13-inch and 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 chip

Apple launches next-gen 13-inch and 15‑inch MacBook Air with M3 chip

Apple introduces the next-gen 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air, featuring the powerful M3 chip designed to deliver remarkable speed and AI capabilities, setting new benchmarks in performance and portability.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 04 2024, 19:58 IST
Abraham Ozler OTT release delayed; Know where you may get to watch this thriller online
MacBook Air
1/5 Earlier, Abraham Ozler OTT release date was slated as February 9, however, later the reports claimed that the film would be available on  Disney+ Hotstar on February 16, 2024. Now, it seems like the film's OTT release date has been revised for later. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
MacBook Air
2/5 According to some reports, the Abraham Ozler OTT rights have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, therefore, we may see Jayaram’s psychological thriller soon on the online platform. Note that there has been no confirmation about the date or the OTT platform that it will be featured on as of now. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
MacBook Air
3/5 Abraham Ozler made a theatrical debut on 11 January 2024 and now fans have been eagerly waiting for the film to release on the OTT platform so they can watch the action online from the comfort of their homes. Now, with two delays, it looks like the film will take some time to hit the OTT platforms. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
MacBook Air
4/5 Abraham Ozler is made by Midhun Manuel Thomas and written by Dr Randheer Krishnan. The film stars famous Mollywood actors such as Jayaram, Mammootty, Anoop Menon, Anaswara Rajan, Arjun Ashokan, Jagadish, and others in the supporting roles. (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
MacBook Air
5/5 However, expectations are that the Abraham Ozler OTT release date will be announced soon. Till then we will have to wait to see how this new crime drama unfolds with Jayaram leading the film.  (Nerambokku/ YouTube)
MacBook Air
View all Images
Apple launches 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air with the powerful M3 chip. (Apple)

Apple has unveiled its latest MacBook Air lineup, featuring the groundbreaking M3 chip that propels the laptop's performance to new heights. The M3 chip enhances the MacBook Air's capabilities, making it up to 60% faster than the M1 model and a staggering 13 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air.

M3 Chip Takes Center Stage

The sleek 13- and 15-inch MacBook Air models boast an impressively thin and light design, complemented by up to 18 hours of battery life. The Liquid Retina display offers stunning visuals with up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colours. The laptops now support up to two external displays, catering to business users and multitaskers.

The M3 chip, built with cutting-edge 3-nanometer technology, features an 8-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU, and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. This results in a remarkable performance boost across various tasks, from everyday productivity to demanding activities like photo and video editing.

Not sure which
laptop to buy?

One of the standout features of the new MacBook Air is its prowess in artificial intelligence. The M3 chip integrates a faster 16-core Neural Engine, making it the ultimate consumer laptop for AI applications. Users can leverage AI capabilities for tasks such as real-time speech-to-text, translation, and enhanced camera features.

The MacBook Air comes in four attractive colours: midnight, starlight, space grey, and silver. It retains its durable aluminium unibody enclosure, designed to withstand the test of time. Other notable features include MagSafe charging, a fanless design, and macOS, providing users with an unparalleled computing experience.

Pre-Orders Open Today, Availability on March 8

Pre-orders for the MacBook Air with M3 start today, and the laptops will be available for purchase on Friday, March 8. Greg Joswiak, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing, emphasised the MacBook Air's popularity, stating, "MacBook Air is our most popular and loved Mac, and today it gets even better with the M3 chip and new capabilities." With its remarkable blend of performance, portability, and cutting-edge features, the new MacBook Air is set to maintain its status as the world's best thin and light laptop.

Also, read these top stories today:

Carl Pei-led Nothing is set to launch its mid-range smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2a, in India on March 5! Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

Moto teases its design and AI features and says Motorola X50 Ultra launch will happen soon. It is touted to rival Samsung Galaxy S24. Some interesting details in this article. Check it out here. If you enjoyed reading this article, please forward it to your friends and family.

US vs China! The US is reevaluating data protection policies amid concerns about Chinese tech, with a focus on AI risks. Recent actions by President Biden aim to limit the flow of sensitive data abroad to prevent espionage and blackmail. Read all about it here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know. 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 04 Mar, 19:58 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

smartphone
One Tech Tip: Don't use rice for your device. Here's how to dry out your smartphone
QR code
Beware of QR code scams! Protect yourself from quishing attacks - know how
Google Maps
Google Maps Glanceable directions rolling out now; Know the new benefits
Whispp
AI-powered Whispp app can recreate your voice, a boon for people with disabilities; Know how it works
iPhone 15
Bought a new iPhone 15? Check these data transfer tips to ensure secure migration

Editor’s Pick

Gemini Nano
Google Gemini AI images disaster: What really happened with the image generator?
Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro: What do reviewers say about Apple’s first-ever spatial computer?
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
After shocking Google Gemini AI images debacle, CEO Sundar Pichai talks tough to staff
Neuralink
First Neuralink patient makes full recovery, can move PC cursor just by thinking, says Elon Musk
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Review: The best smartphone of the year… so far

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
The intricate link between GTA 6 and Red Dead Redemption 3 unveiled?
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for March 3: Free skins, weapons, and more, grab exciting rewards
Grand theft auto
GTA 5 RP FiveM server devs celebrate 6-month period as part of Rockstar; reveal enhanced features
Rockstar Games
GTA Online heist teased: Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer unveils action-packed missions
GTA 6
Rockstar Games faces backlash over GTA 6 development team's mandatory office return

Trending News

CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Clicks
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
deepfake
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Artificial Intelligence
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Google Chrome
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Sam Altman

Trending Gadgets

Mobiles Laptops Tablets