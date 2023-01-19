 Lava Iris Atom 2x Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Lava Phones Lava Iris Atom 2X

    Lava Iris Atom 2X

    Lava Iris Atom 2X is a Android v5.1 (Lollipop) phone, available price is Rs 4,780 in India with 5 MP Rear Camera, Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7 Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Iris Atom 2X from HT Tech. Buy Lava Iris Atom 2X now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27022/heroimage/lava-iris-atom-2x-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27022/images/Design/lava-iris-atom-2x-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27022/images/Design/lava-iris-atom-2x-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P27022/images/Design/lava-iris-atom-2x-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹4,780
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    5 MP
    0.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹4,780
    8 GB
    4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    5 MP
    2000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Lava Iris Atom 2x Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    • 0.3 MP
    • 2000 mAh
    • 5 MP
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • 2000 mAh
    • No
    • No
    Camera
    • CMOS image sensor
    • No
    • 0.3 MP, Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom Digital image stabilization Face detection Touch to focus
    • 2592 x 1944 Pixels
    • Single
    • High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • 1280x720 fps
    • ISO control
    • No
    • No
    Design
    • Black, White
    • 130 grams
    • 134 mm
    • 66 mm
    • 9.1 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • No
    • 480 x 854 pixels
    • TFT
    • 218 ppi
    • 62.98 %
    • 4.5 inches (11.43 cm)
    General
    • Lava
    • No
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Not Available,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Iris Atom 2X
    • November 19, 2015 (Official)
    • Android v5.1 (Lollipop)
    • No
    Multimedia
    • 3.5 mm
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Network & Connectivity
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • microUSB 2.0
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 21 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • microUSB 2.0
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • No
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    • Yes, v2.1
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, b/g/n
    Performance
    • Spreadtrum SC7731G
    • Quad core, 1.3 GHz, Cortex A7
    • Mali-400 MP2
    • 1 GB
    Smart TV Features
    • 5 MP
    Special Features
    • Accelerometer
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    • 8 GB
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Lava Iris Atom 2x FAQs

    What is the price of the Lava Iris Atom 2X in India?

    Lava Iris Atom 2X price in India at 2,999 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (5 MP), Front Camera (0.3 MP) ; Processor: Spreadtrum SC7731G; RAM: 1 GB; Battery: 2000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Lava Iris Atom 2X?

    How many colors are available in Lava Iris Atom 2X?

    What is the Lava Iris Atom 2X Battery Capacity?

    Is Lava Iris Atom 2X Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Lava Iris Atom 2x