 Lava Kkt 34 Power Price in India (25, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Lava KKT 34 Power

    Lava KKT 34 Power is a phone, available price is Rs 1,502 in India with 1.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor, 2000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava KKT 34 Power from HT Tech. Buy Lava KKT 34 Power now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31067/heroimage/lava-kkt-34-power-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31067/images/Design/lava-kkt-34-power-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31067/images/Design/lava-kkt-34-power-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P31067/images/Design/lava-kkt-34-power-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹1,502
    2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    1.3 MP
    2000 mAh
    amazon
    ₹ 1,579 M.R.P. ₹1,619
    Lava Phones Prices in India

    Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 337 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

    Lava Kkt 34 Power Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 2000 mAh
    • 1.3 MP
    Battery
    • 2000 mAh
    • Li-ion
    Camera
    • Single
    • 1.3 MP Primary Camera
    • Digital Zoom
    • 1280 x 1024 Pixels
    Design
    • Black
    Display
    • TFT
    • 65K
    • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
    • 240 x 320 pixels
    • 167 ppi
    General
    • Lava
    • KKT 34 Power
    • July 28, 2017 (Official)
    • 4G: Not Available,
      3G: Not Available, 2G: Available
    Multimedia
    • Yes, Recording option, Wireless FM
    • Torch Light, Auto Call Recording, Mobile Tracker
    • Music ringtones, Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
    • Yes, Video Formats: 3GP, MP4
    • Yes
    • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    • Yes
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
    • 2G
    Smart TV Features
    • 1.3 MP
    Special Features
    • Yes, Limited, 500 entries
    • Yes, WAP
    • Calculator, Stopwatch, Calendar, Alarm
    • Yes
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 32 GB
    Lava Kkt 34 Power FAQs

    What is the Lava Kkt 34 Power Battery Capacity?

    Lava Kkt 34 Power has a 2000 mAh battery.

    Is Lava Kkt 34 Power Waterproof?

    Lava Kkt 34 Power