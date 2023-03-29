 Lava Blaze 2 4g Price in India (29, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.
Lava Blaze 2 4G

Lava Blaze 2 4G is a Android v13 phone, available price is Rs 8,999 in India with 13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Lava Blaze 2 4G from HT Tech. Buy Lava Blaze 2 4G now with free delivery.
Scoring parameters
How is the score calculated?

This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

  • Performance
  • Battery
  • Camera
  • Storage
  • Display

Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

Last updated: 29 March 2023
Key Specs
₹8,999 (speculated)
64 GB
6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
13 MP + 2 MP + 0.3 MP
8 MP
5000 mAh
Android v13
This has not been announced yet The price and specs are based on unofficial rumours

Lava Phones Prices in India

Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 339 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.

Lava Blaze 2 4g Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-Polymer
  • 5000 mAh
  • No
Camera
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • F2
  • 1920x1080 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • 8 MP f/2, Primary Camera
  • Yes, Screen flash
  • Yes
  • Exposure compensation
  • F1.8
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Single
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 6.6 inches (16.76 cm)
  • 81.3 %
  • 20:9
  • 266 ppi
  • 90 Hz
  • IPS LCD
  • 720 x 1600 pixels
General
  • Yes
  • Lava
  • 5G: Not Supported in India,
    4G: Available Supported in India,
    3G: Available, 2G: Available
  • June 29, 2023 (Unofficial)
  • Android v13
  • Blaze 2 4G
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • SIM1: Mini, SIM2: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Yes, v5.2
  • Yes
  • Yes with A-GPS
Performance
  • 12 nm
  • 4 GB
  • Unisoc T616
  • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A75 + 1.8 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
  • Mali-G57
  • 64 bit
Smart TV Features
  • 13MP + 2MP + 0.3MP
Special Features
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 256 GB
  • 64 GB
