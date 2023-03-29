Lava Blaze 2 4g Price in India (29, March, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

Lava Blaze NXT
Lava Blaze NXT(Glass Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)| 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Helio G37| 13 MP AI Triple Camera |Fingerprint Sensor| 5000 mAh Battery| Upto 7GB Expandable RAM
₹9,299
₹11,499
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.
Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 339 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.
Lava mobiles price in India starts from Rs.690. HT Tech has 339 Lava mobile phones with price in India, specifications and features.